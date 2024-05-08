Goodbye From The Editor-in-Chief

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I’ll be very, very honest with you: there’s a lot I won’t miss about college.

I won’t miss the stress of balancing classes with everything else. I won’t miss the late nights and early mornings. I definitely won’t miss living in what is apparently the seasonal allergies capital of the world, AKA, Richmond.

So, yeah. There’s a lot I won’t miss — but, for what it’s worth, there’s a lot more that I will.

I’ll miss the cherry trees on campus blossoming in the spring, even if their appearance means it’s time to break out the Zyrtec. I’ll miss Richmond in the summertime, quieter around campus than it usually is but still buzzing with life. I’ll miss living down the hall from my best friends, sharing my life with them in a way I probably never will again.

No point in burying the lead any further: I’m gonna miss Her Campus. Like, a lot.

I had the honor of serving as Her Campus at VCU’s Editor-in-Chief for two-and-a-half years, after two semesters as a writer and one as Senior Editor.

I joined Her Campus in the first semester of my freshman year. I still vividly remember my nervousness leading up to my interview, and the excitement of seeing my acceptance email in my inbox. I think every member of Her Campus can relate to that feeling of becoming a part of something, without even knowing just how important that something would be for the next four years of my life.

I won’t forget the movie nights in the Commons, the study sessions in Cabell, and the dozens of people I got to know in the most special way: through their writing. I told the writing team this already, but I think it bears repeating: there are very, very few good writers in the world. There are even fewer great ones. So I understand how lucky I am to know so many.

Her Campus has been a source of comfort, community, inspiration and joy for my life these past four years. I would not be the same person I am today without the people I met here and the opportunities being in Her Campus has given me. To all the writers, PR members, editors, and exec members I got to work with these few years — thank you. Especially to Kiya, our incredible President and fearless leader of the past two years; I’m going to miss working alongside you just as much as I will miss being a part of this incredible community.

So long, Her Campus at VCU. It’s been real.