The election was a marathon, not just for the candidates, but for all of us as voters, citizens, and human beings. For me, it honestly felt like I lost a century of my life as I watched the news non-stop, glued to the screen, waiting for every update, every result.

It was a constant cycle of anxiety, stress, hope, and doubt—every emotion you could name. I couldn’t help but feel like I was living in a pressure cooker, the tension building with every minute that passed.

Whether I was scrolling through social media, watching pundits analyze every poll and statistic, or talking with friends and family about how we felt, there was no escaping the sense of emotional exhaustion. It wasn’t just about who won or lost; it was about the uncertainty of what this would mean for our country, our communities, and our future.

Now that the election is over, many of us are left grappling with the weight of that experience. The results, expected or not, can still feel overwhelming, and it’s important to take time to cope and care for our mental health.

Know Your Rights and Available Resources

After a stressful election, it’s easy to feel like everything is out of your hands. One of the most empowering things you can do to regain a sense of control is to educate yourself about your rights and the resources available to you. This is your chance to understand what you’re entitled to—whether it’s knowing the laws that affect your state, being clear on your legal rights, or discovering local organizations that can offer support. When you’re informed, you give yourself the strength to navigate whatever changes come your way. Knowledge is power, and it’s your best tool to stay grounded, prepared, and in control of your future.

Reach Out to Others for Support

It’s important to connect with those around you—friends, family, or community groups—who can offer support and understanding during a stressful time. Talking through your thoughts and feelings with someone you trust can help you process your emotions and reduce anxiety. If it’s online or in person, leaning on your community can remind you that you are not alone, and that collective strength can help carry you through tough times.

Give Yourself Time to Heal

It’s easy to feel like you have to keep moving forward after a major event, but sometimes the most important thing you can do is pause and give yourself permission to grieve. You might be mourning the outcome of the election, the stress it caused, or the uncertainty of what lies ahead. It’s essential to let yourself feel and process those emotions. Don’t rush past your anger, sadness, confusion, or even relief. Surround yourself with those who love and support you, create a peaceful environment, and remind yourself that healing is a process. You don’t need to have all the answers or move on quickly. Allow yourself the time and space to heal.

Use Your Voice and Vote

As you work through your feelings after the election, remember this: Your voice matters. It’s not just about presidential races; your vote in local elections and midterms is just as important. The people you elect to local offices and Congress make decisions that directly impact your life. Your vote helps ensure that the issues you care about, like healthcare, education, and safety, are addressed. Take the time to learn about the candidates in your area, understand the issues, and make sure your voice is heard. Every election is a chance to influence the future, and every vote counts.

Prioritize Your Mental Health

It’s easy to get caught up in the uncertainty, but in these moments, it’s more important than ever to take care of yourself. Step away from the news, do things that bring you joy, and remember to nurture your emotional well-being. It’s okay to take a break and breathe. Stay involved in the political process, but never at the cost of your own mental health. True change begins with people who are not only passionate about their communities but who also take the time to care for themselves.

Take Action

If, after taking time to care for yourself, you still feel stuck or overwhelmed, know that the best way to move forward is to take action. It’s okay if you don’t feel “better” right away. Sometimes, the most powerful thing you can do is turn your frustration into something positive. Change begins when we realize the world isn’t perfect and decide to do something about it. This is a moment to stand up for what matters whether it’s fighting for justice, supporting those in need, or speaking out for what’s right. Real change happens when we take action. Don’t wait for someone else to lead. Your actions, big or small, can make a real difference in making the world better for everyone.

As you move through this difficult time, remember that you don’t have to face it alone. Healing and change take time, but every step you take brings you closer to a better place. You’re stronger than you realize, and the world needs your voice, your passion, and your willingness to fight for what’s right. Even when things feel tough, your efforts matter. Change doesn’t happen overnight, but it starts with people like you—people who care and are willing to act. Keep showing up, keep speaking up, and remember that your voice is powerful. The world can be better because of you.