Finding Peace in the Storm of Finals

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at VCU chapter.

With the weather getting colder, the falling leaves are accompanied by the stress of students as finals arrive. Assignments are piling for students and the time spent in the library increases, overtaking free time. It can be hard for students to squeeze in time for activities they enjoy to assist with distressing within the overwhelming workload. As a first year student studying journalism, I have experienced an immense amount of writing projects for classes, and these have only increased in quantity and intensity as the semester reaches an end; it becomes hard for me to make time for things I enjoy. I often find myself scrolling through my phone in my free time after utilizing my energy for my assignments, as I’m sure many students feel during this stressful time. With this, however, there are still non strenuous activities that I am able to fit in my school schedule that clear my mind and uplift my mood when I am feeling overwhelmed.

Go on a Walk:

The positive side to finals is the timing of them; I am able to enjoy the fall weather and environment as it transitions into winter. Especially in Richmond, there are various areas to walk within the city that I take advantage of when taking a short break. I sometimes just walk around the campus and observe the colorful leaves slowly falling on the sidewalks, or look up places to visit in Richmond that are in walking proximity. The Hollywood Cemetery and the Canal overlooking the James River are popular spots when looking for a lengthier trip, but still close to campus. Even just taking the long way back to my dorm to help clear my mind and listen to my favorite music.

Make a Playlist:

Partnered with your walk through the colorful city and extended time studying, crafting playlists including both new and old music can help push through the stress. During the fall, I enjoy listening to slower, melancholy music that matches the relaxing weather overtaking campus. The time spent on your phone before bed can consist of creating these playlists to help get through the long study sessions, while still enjoying a piece of media. With apps, such as Spotify, users are able to share and view others’ playlists; this can help you find new music that will distract the time passing in the library.

Talk to Friends:

With an overwhelming amount of school work and study time, it can be hard to have the motivation to spend time with friends. Even though it is hard to keep in touch with those you care about during these stressful times, having an outlet to either express your feelings or conversations distracting you from schoolwork releases stress. Having that social interaction with people you care about provides an event to be excited for. Even just inviting a friend to study with you to have short breaks to talk within your studying or an hour before you go to sleep through the phone or in your dorm.

Although finals can cause an immense amount of stress, finding little activities that do not take much effort will provide a time for enjoyment in your day. Taking short breaks between your schoolwork and completing these easy tasks can give you another outlet for your stress and promote an increase in a student’s mood.