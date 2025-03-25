Everything You Need to Know About The Weeknds Newest Album: “Hurry Up Tomorrow”

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at VCU chapter.

The Weeknd is a global superstar with seven number-one hits. He has combined pop, hip-hop, and R&B with sensual and beautiful lyricism for almost 15 years. This year is no different from the past decade and a half; success-wise.

Abel Tesfaye, better known as The Weeknd, released his newest album Hurry Up Tomorrow on Jan. 31. It’s a 22-track, one-hour, and 24-minute album full of R&B, pop, and hip-hop influences. It features artists like Lana Del Rey, Travis Scott, Future, and more.

After pushing the album’s release date back out of respect and solidarity with the community of Los Angeles, fans finally have his newest work of art in their hands. “This city has always been a profound source of inspiration for me, and my thoughts are with everyone impacted during this difficult time,” said Tesfaye in an Instagram post.

Fans also received an awesome surprise: new tour dates alongside the album. Although Tesfaye is not stopping in Virginia for this tour, there are many locations within a reasonable travel distance for Richmonders. Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD, Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, and Nissan Stadium in Nashville are all relatively close options for VCU students.

A possible preview of what’s to come on the tour was performed at the 67th Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 2. After he had made a statement four years ago regarding the lack of transparency and diversity in the Recording Academy, Tesfaye boycotted the Grammys since. Now that Harvey Mason Jr. has made some significant changes to the Recording Academy, he finally returned with a major performance of “Timeless” and “Cry for Me.”

The Recording Academy has created new coalitions to include more diverse and young voices in their decision-making. One of the main criticisms of the Grammys in the past was that white men were mainly calling the shots. These changes call for a better award show, and hopefully more appearances from The Weeknd at them.

As if it could get any better for fans of The Weeknd, a movie that shares its name with the album will be released on May 16 of this year. The movie is about an insomniac musician pulled into a mental breakdown by a stranger according to Entertainment Weekly. Jenna Ortega and Barry Keoghan will star alongside Tesfaye from the looks of the movie teaser images.

This album’s release cycle is also bittersweet because it’s believed to be the last album released under Tesfaye’s stage name. While this doesn’t mean the world will never see music from Tesfaye again, it does mean the end of an impressive era.

The Weeknd has created music that has gotten me and many others through tough relationships and internal battles. He also has thrown in a feel-good confidence jam here and there, which can’t hurt.

Fans should be on the lookout for more surprises from Tesfaye after this whirlwind of an album release. Could a deluxe version of Hurry Up Tomorrow be hiding somewhere? XO will just have to wait and see!