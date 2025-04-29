Coloring Books: The Underrated College Gift

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at VCU chapter.

As we all get older, one thought keeps coming up for me: just how much we took childhood for granted. Remember nap time? What about Recess? The time when we could have a whole afternoon to do nothing but color? Same here.

We’re at a point now in our lives where we’re juggling deadlines, exams, internships, and the ever-present existential question of “What am I doing with my life?” Being in college isn’t just busy, It’s mentally exhausting because we’re in a strange in-between where it seems as if one wrong move can impact our future. Stressors such as what we major in, where we live, and whether we get that one internship suddenly feel like it could make or break our future. Unfortunately, we can’t just travel back in time to kindergarten, but we can give ourselves a little bit of that nostalgic childhood joy back.

Listen, coloring books are the way to go! Seriously, they just might be the most underrated gift you can give a college student. They’re affordable, personalizable, and actually useful in a relaxing, screen-free, stress-free without a nap kind of way. I, myself am a creative and crafty girl, and coloring has always been one of my favorite things growing up. I always enjoyed zoning out, picking out my colors, staying within the lines, and just letting my brain turn off. Even now, when I can find time, I manage to break mine out during my “me” time and have a nice cozy night in. It’s such a good way to mentally reset as I get to step away from all the noise and come back feeling more at peace. And trust me, I’m not the only one!

Freshman year, I got my roommate a coloring book based on her favorite show, The Crown. It was detailed, dramatic, and definitely gave off the classic, regal theme she loves. The designs were detailed, the outfits were stunning, and it gave her something to do as a break from the endless amounts of schoolwork she’d have. For another friend, I went a completely different route. I got her a coloring book of childhood cartoon characters doing adult activities, and it made her laugh! The coloring book just fitted with her goofy, fun, light-hearted sense of humor perfectly. This is the beauty of coloring books because they don’t have to be just any random gift. They can be funny, artsy, niche, or anything in between. It definitely can show how well you know your friends and encourage them to take time for themselves!

Let’s not pretend like our attention spans aren’t suffering. Scrolling through TikTok for hours on end is fun until your brain feels like static. Coloring is a great in-between because it gives your mind something to focus on without demanding too much. It’s relaxing without being too boring and doesn’t come with a timer or a grade attached. If you’re looking for a gift for your college friend or for yourself don’t go broke over a fancy water bottle or $40 self-care kit. Get them a coloring book, because everyone needs a break from being a college student now and then!