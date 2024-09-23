The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

After watching the movie “Am I Okay,” I have a whole new perspective on each person’s journey to figure out their sexuality. This movie follows the life of a woman, Lucy, in her 30s coming out and finding herself through the process. It shows the raw emotions of what it feels like when you think you’re too late to discover something about yourself. It doesn’t matter if you’re 15 years old or 40 years old, when you come out, it is always scary. It portrays the feelings that almost everyone gets when things change so well, it felt like it was happening to me. Throughout the movie, there are moments of self doubt and insecurities that make this movie such a relatable piece of art.

Lucy has difficulty coming to terms with her new feelings and not knowing how it’ll affect her. The movie takes you along with Lucy as her friendship gets tested with this journey. Even though the movie is about Lucy’s struggles with this new discovery, Lucy has this dry humor about her that makes it somewhat of a comedy as well. I think the funny element tied into the whole movie really well because it was another reason why it felt so relatable.

The thing that I loved the most about this movie is that it did not show this woman who had this perfect life or just had to figure out her sexuality. It revealed the ins and outs of Lucy’s life and multiple aspects of her life that tied into her maybe not knowing herself yet. It showed how even in your 30s, you can still be questioning and changing as a person. This made me feel at ease in a way because of how much pressure we put on ourselves to have everything figured out so early in our lives. It also portrays the feelings of someone trying to figure out their sexuality in a way that I can relate to. She struggles with the fact that some people might not accept her or that it is too late for her to figure this out about herself.

Although I don’t want to spoil anything, I will say the ending surprised me. It was not this big conclusion like most movies end. However, I like that each person can leave it up to themselves on how they think Lucy’s love life will be.