A Modern Fusion of Music Genres: Country and Rap

Yeehaw. My Spotify playlist is booming with old-soul country music: the slow acoustic twang of artists’ distinct southern accents provides literal music to my ears. After a few verses from some of my favorites, my Spotify shuffle plays. Suddenly, the slow acoustic guitar is replaced by a fast paced rhythm. The tempo increases and my energy levels rise. My go-to rap songs are blasting into my headphones and I am transported into a different realm of musical genre, one I love equally to that of country music.

There exists an age-old debate of country music vs. rap music. Which is more popular? Which is the “better” type of music? There are strong arguments on both sides of the musical spectrum. However, maybe the clash of genres isn’t as absolute anymore. Despite the two music forms sometimes juxtaposing each other, modern artists, like Post Malone, have begun incorporating both into their work – offering an entirely new style of music for our generation.

Rap music tends to encompass a free-style lyrical composition paired with a heavy, booming beat. The genre has a more urban feel, with strong personal motives lining the messages behind certain songs (like the infamous Drake vs. Kendrick diss-track battle). On the other hand, country music is more soulful, with a chorus backed by an instrumental – often guitar – sound. Many country songs reference a religious tie to their music and adhere strictly to a pattern-based harmony. This can be controversial for many, especially when an artists’ background starts leaking into their lyrical composition, as some claim is the case with singers like Morgan Wallen.

But, there are more similarities between rap and country music than initially meets the eye. For example, both genres have a strong sense of pride in their respective fields. Often, they include commentary on their upbringing and hometowns, with their emotionally charged lyrics dancing in between pockets of strums and beats. Both genres are dominating music forms in their own regions – with country music being a defining aspect of southern culture and rap music prevalent in inner cities.

Though there exists polarization between rap music and country music, a few artists are starting to blur the division, embracing the similarities between the two song forms. For example, recently, popular rapper Post Malone has begun slowing down his use of rap verses and speeding up his entry into country music. His recent collaboration with Blake Shelton (a country artist icon) solidified Post Malone’s shift in genre. When I saw Post Malone in concert a little over a year ago, he was in the middle of this transition. As such, the concert was a fusion between the two forms of music: the high-energy, rap performances enveloping his slower, more emotional solo acoustic songs. Whether he was sitting on a stool strumming his guitar under a single spotlight, or running across the stage rapping while shirtless, his concert as both a rapper and country music artist was amazing.

So, although one may think there will always be a divide between the rap and country realms, recent artists have successfully been incorporating both genres into their work. This overlap could also potentially help to unite different audiences. At the end of the day, I think I still tend to lean a bit Team Rap myself, although the country is starting to rapidly grow on me. Let us know which side you are on!