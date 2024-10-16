The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Halloween is a holiday where the weirdest of self-expression is encouraged.You get too dress up as some of your favorite characters that come from various films. Similarly to Christmas, watching Halloween movies evoke a sense of nostalgia during the fall time that can uplift your spirit, while students are drowning in midterms during this time of the year. Movies, for me personally, have always been a way for me to connect with the people around me— especially horror movies. Not only do they spark debate and conversation, but also the feeling of being frightened with your friends and family creates meaningful memories.

The screams and laughter that infuse the environment when a horror film is playing creates a sense of community with those around you, creating a special trait in this genre. I feel the best horror films are the ones who created “firsts” — especially Alfred Hitchcock thrillers. Not only did they set the tone and expectations for modern movies, but also hold the aesthetic of vintage, traditional American films— they created the films we watch today. In no particular order, listed are three halloween films that summon holiday spirit through their ominous storyline and beautiful cinematography that you may not have seen.

Romantic Novelist Paul Sheldon, endures a life threatening car crash during a severe blizzard, interrupting his trip to New York after being at his lodge located in Colorado. On the edge of death, a middle aged woman is shown reviving the author and bringing him to safety in her home. Former nurse, Annie Wilkes, saves Paul from his painful death, but uprises a different kind of pain in him; fear. Her caring demeanor grows violent and obsessive as she spends more time with her favorite author. Forcing him to do one thing while he is immobile, write a book that matches her desires. The suspenseful film roots for Paul’s escape from the mentally insane nurse holds him captive. As the story unravels and more is discovered about Annie, suspense builds leaving hearts racing of those watching.

Creating the famous phrase “I see dead people” said by Cole Sear, played by Donnie Wahlbergan, an eight-year-old boy who claims to see the unliving. This suspenseful film follows the lives of Cole and his mother struggling to understand the young boy’s complex mind, or sixth sense, with the help of psychologist Dr Malcolm Crowe. Crowe, is introduced in the beginning of the film where he is shot by a former patient. Shown repeatedly haunting his mind throughout the film. Although many individuals, especially classmates, see Cole as strange and unusual, Crowe believes his sixth sense he claims to have. This classic physiological thriller, directed by M. Night Shyamalan, has one of the most unexpected endings in American film history according to Forbes Magazine— to this day I have yet to be as astounded by a movie ending.

Robert Thorn, portrayed by Gregory Peck, avoids communicating the devastating news that his wife, Katherin Thorn, played by Lee Remick, has experienced a stillbirth of her son. The American Diplomat, instead, adopts a baby boy that a priest at the hospital offers to him. The family lives a seemingly normal life in London, but as their son grows, so does the sinisterness and death around them. This mystery horror, directed by Richard Donner, shows the investigation between Robert and a photographer who notices these devilish tendencies that surround the family. Holding the suspense and fear of this unknown evil spirit, the film leaves the viewer fearful of who is next— who will survive the devil’s child?

Personally, I feel the scariest horror films are not those with blood but suspense— the unknown of what is next can be the most horrifying feeling of all. The emotion of uncertainty and unpredictability if the protagonist will make it out alive. Those that are able to express fear without visual disgust of the viewer. Although I still enjoy slasher films, the suspense is what makes the moving picture almost unbearable to watch, creating some of the best horror movies. The suspense makes you experience the discomfort the character is feeling, encouraging the viewer to theorize what they would do in that disturbing situation; it creates interactivity and engagement within the film.