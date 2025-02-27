The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

“Aw, you’ll find someone! It’ll happen when you least expect it”

I hate this sentence! I’ve heard this sentence so many times it makes me scream! I know my friends in relationships have good intentions when they tell this to me, but it honestly gets tiring to hear sometimes. If you’re like me, you’re probably tired of hearing that phrase too.

I’m what you could call a chronically single woman. I’ve never been kissed, never held hands, and never been in a relationship in my 20 years of living.

It can be tough sometimes. You feel unloved and unwanted. Why not me? Is there something wrong with me? When is it my turn? These are questions that ring through my head frequently.

Valentine’s Day can especially be tough for chronically single people. You see all the roses, hearts, chocolates, and cute relationships all February long. You also have people posting about their relationships on Instagram and you just feel so left out.

I wouldn’t say you aren’t allowed to experience these feelings of loneliness. You should feel all these emotions.

I don’t let it get me down, and neither should you! I tell myself these 3 affirmations to get me going as a chronic single:

You’re not the only chronic single person on the planet

This might be an obvious one, but I think it’s important to get this affirmation out of the way.

You. Aren’t. The. Only. One.

Every year on Valentine’s Day, it can feel like everyone else is in a relationship but you. Wrong! There are probably a million other women, hell people, who are just as single as you are. So many people haven’t experienced being in a relationship and it’s not weird or abnormal to not have been in one.

We are so conditioned to believe that being chronically single is a unique experience but it’s really not!

Love isn’t only romantic

Yes, Valentine’s Day is centered around people in relationships most of the time. It’s why it can be disheartening and difficult to see couples around you. However, love isn’t just romantic.

You can use Valentine’s Day to celebrate your friends, your family, hey even your pet if you have one! Use all the love you have in your body to show the people around you that you care about them.

I love to tell my friends every day just how much I adore them and appreciate them. Without them, the love I have would just go to waste. I love spending time with my friends and letting them know just how much they matter. I’m sure our readers feel the same way about their loved ones.

You are not unlovable

This might be a tough pill to swallow, but you are not unlovable for not having been in any relationship. Your relationship status should not define you! You are so much more amazing than you think you are.

I’ve had moments where I felt like there was something wrong with me for not having been in a relationship, but it’s just not true. There is nothing wrong with you.

It’s easier to say than believe it, but please remember to keep that in mind when you grow lonely or think the worst of yourself.