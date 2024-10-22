7 Spooky Horror Movies and Shows to Haunt Your Halloween

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Halloween is one of my favorite holidays, filled with dressing up, carving pumpkins, and enjoying sweet treats while the crisp autumn air sets the perfect mood for some spookiness.

For me, nothing captures the Halloween spirit quite like a good horror movie or show. Whether it’s the nostalgic classics from my childhood or the exciting new releases that keep me on the edge of my seat, these films really bring the season to life.

As the nights grow longer and the atmosphere gets creepier, it’s the perfect time to dive into something thrilling. Join me as I share seven of my favorite horror movies and shows that will elevate your Halloween experience!

Insidious (2010)

Insidious is one of my favorite horror films, and it’s a great place to kick off your Halloween viewing if you’re into the demonic subgenre of horror. The movie centers on a family dealing with the nightmare of their son being trapped in a supernatural realm known as “The Further’” while he’s in a coma. It’s packed with jump scares and a seriously creepy vibe that will keep you on the edge of your seat. And if you love the song “Tiptoe Through the Tulips,” get ready for a ride! The chilling visuals and eerie music in this film are the kind that linger in your mind long after the credits roll.

The Ring (2002)

The Ring holds a special place in my heart as the very first horror movie I ever saw. I was visiting someone in a hospital in the Philippines when it came on TV, and I was just young enough to be both terrified and utterly fascinated. Even though I was probably too young to be watching it, I couldn’t look away. It’s definitely one of the scariest films I’ve ever seen, and I might be a bit biased because of the setting—watching it in a hospital definitely added to the creep factor. The image of Samara, with her long black hair and haunting presence, really struck me. As an Asian girl, I saw a reflection of myself in her, which made the experience even scarier.

The movie revolves around a cursed videotape that predicts death seven days after you watch it, and Naomi Watts plays a journalist trying to uncover the truth behind the curse. The unsettling visuals and atmosphere will have you second-guessing every time you see a TV. It’s a classic for a reason, so definitely make sure to add it to your Halloween lineup.

Halloween (1978)

You can’t have a Halloween movie list without mentioning Halloween! As someone who loves horror, I hadn’t seen a lot of these classics until recently. I finally watched this one because I’d heard so many good things about it.

This slasher film introduces us to Michael Myers, the masked killer who escapes from a mental institution and goes after babysitter Laurie Strode, played by Jamie Lee Curtis. The suspenseful pacing and iconic score really make this film legendary!

The Haunting of Hill House (2018)

If you want something a little deeper this Halloween, The Haunting of Hill House is the way to go. This Netflix series dives into the lives of the Crain family as they face their haunted past tied to a creepy old mansion. The storytelling is gripping, and the character development is top-notch. Plus, it balances psychological horror with some genuinely scary moments. If you’re in the mood for a binge-worthy series that’s spooky and emotional, you can’t go wrong with The Haunting of Hill House.

Corpse Bride

Corpse Bride is definitely one of my go-to movies, even when it’s not Halloween. I’m such a sucker for claymation films and the whole process behind them. Tim Burton always nails it, and this film is a fantastic mix of romance and horror that looks amazing.

Set in a gothic world, it tells the story of Victor, a young guy who accidentally proposes to a dead bride. It’s got that classic Tim Burton charm with its dark whimsy and catchy songs. The story is really unique, exploring themes of love and loss, making it a perfect choice for Halloween that everyone can enjoy. You can’t help but feel a bit sorry for the deceased bride, too.

Coraline

If you haven’t seen Coraline, you’re seriously missing out! I think it was the first claymation film I remember watching. A lot of my friends said it terrified them as kids, but I loved it so much that it made me want to check out more films like it.

Based on Neil Gaiman’s book, it follows a girl who finds an alternate world that seems perfect at first but quickly turns dark. It makes you appreciate your own reality, making it a thrilling adventure for both kids and adults. You also won’t regret enjoying the catchy songs and yummy food while watching. I love this film so much that I’m even dressing up as the Other Mother for Halloween this year!

Hocus Pocus (1993)

And of course, we can’t forget Hocus Pocus! I actually just watched it for the first time recently. I might have seen it when I was younger, but I can’t really remember. This Halloween classic is so fun and magical! It’s about three witch sisters who come back to life in modern-day Salem, and their antics are both hilarious and a little spooky. The cast is fantastic, and the movie is full of catchy songs and memorable moments. It’s light-hearted and perfect for a family movie night during Halloween. You definitely need to add Hocus Pocus to your lineup for some good laughs and a hit of nostalgia.

As Halloween gets closer, make sure to watch at least one of these movies and shows. They’ll help you get into the spooky spirit of the season. You probably won’t regret it, but if you do, at least you’ll have a good story! So grab some snacks, get comfortable, and enjoy the scares!