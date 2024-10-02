Best Desserts for Late Night Cravings in Richmond

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Now that we are getting through the first rounds of exams for the fall semester, I think it’s vital that we discuss my favorite method of stress relief: eating late night desserts! Richmond has a rich landscape of restaurants and culinary delights, but I have listed my favorite dessert-only shops for your convenience.

Gelati Celesti

Gelati Celesti has some of the creamiest and stretchiest gelato that I’ve ever had. They have such unique flavors. They’re open until 1 AM on most days and they even offer specials such as for national ice cream day, that you can look out for by following their Instagram or social media sites. I really love how they stay true to their roots, and the customer service is always wonderful. They let you try a bunch of different types of gelato before you decide. Make sure to get only as much as you can eat because they are very hefty portion sizes. I recently enjoyed 40 cent scoops from Gelati Celesti for their 40th anniversary! I love their Blanchard’s coffee-inspired ice cream and their chocolate flavors.

Shyndigz

Shyndigz is another Richmond favorite known for huge, super-sweet cakes. But I really enjoy their decadent lemon and peanut butter bars. I also love their seasonal flavors, and there’s a lot of Richmond locals who enjoy the spot, so it feels entrenched in the Richmond community outside of the university. They close around 9:30 PM but they are closer to campus so it’s easy to get a late-night fix if you are in need of sugar.

Scoop RVA

Scoop has some really delicious ice cream with crazy flavors! I remember trying the goat cheese one and surprisingly really enjoying it. I think that Scoop has a very small but cute interior, so make sure that you have a place to sit and eat your ice cream if all the tables are full. They close around 11 PM at night, so expect it to get busy on nights where there are a lot of students.

Red Eye Cookie

This spot is right on VCU campus across from the Grace Street Theater, and they close at 11 PM or 12 AM depending on the day. They have sales on different days of the week like on Tuesdays and Wednesdays and specials, so don’t forget to follow their Instagram! I’ve heard students who were able to go before they close to get some free cookies but it really just depends on the employees at the shop. I really really like the different flavors they have, but make sure you like coffee if you order their red velvet cookie which comes with a coffee undertone!

Insomnia

Insomnia is a classic cookie and ice cream spot for students on a number of college campuses. Our location closes at 1 AM or 3 AM depending on the day, and they have really great promotions like free cookies for students who wear their pajamas or Halloween costumes on select days. I love that we can use RamBucks to pay for cookies, and they are the perfect birthday present if you are in need of a dessert to share at midnight.

Sugar Shack Donuts

Although they close at 8 PM, I included Sugar Shack Donuts that are pretty close to the Siegel Center at VCU. I love their authentic cake donuts and they have so many fun flavors like coconut-caramel and cereal. I used to love grabbing some donuts with friends before heading over to watch basketball games, and I know they do a lot of great catering for club events.

I think the list above is the perfect blend of cookies, cakes, and ice cream when you want to give yourself a little boost before a midnight study session or celebrate a successful exam day. I hope you are marking your calendars and texting your friends to try some of these dessert spots!