This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Vassar chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Out of all the fish in the sea, it’s likely that at some point one of your friends will introduce you to a person that just doesn’t seem to be a good fit for them. Whether it’s the way they treat your friend, their overall personality, or that they simply just give off bad vibes, we can usually tell if our friends’ romantic relationships aren’t right for them.

The issue on the table: Can we tell our friends the truth? Even when my friends have told me some of the egregious experiences they’ve had with a certain person, they have still managed to get back together with or start talking to these people again. Whenever I’ve seen someone make the well meaning move of telling a friend their real opinion of their partner, the friend usually begins to pull away and tell them less about their relationship.

There are two sides of me every time a friend brings up a partner. I usually stick with the side that focuses on being the listening ear for my friend, letting them vent and feel safe to spill their guts. The other side of me, though, wants so terribly to give my opinion. I would love to give my two cents on their issues and to tell her exactly what I think of them. While this would certainly be satisfying in the moment, there would be a good chance that my friend would probably stop telling me about her relationship with that person. You might be wondering why I think this, and it’s because we all avoid certain topics with our friends. If one of my friends doesn’t like another person in my life, I don’t bring that person up in conversation. If one of my friends makes it known that she doesn’t like talking about school, I avoid bringing up my academic life. Even if I know she wouldn’t mind hearing about mine, just knowing that she doesn’t like it would be a cause for avoidance. If we know someone has negative opinions on something that we have a positive opinion about, we are less likely to share anything about it with that person.

Of course, in telling our friend concerns about their partner, we truly would only have their best interests at heart. In my most recent re-watch of Sex and the City, I watched the episode where Carrie told her friend she should leave her husband. Naturally after doing so, all of the girls said it was totally the wrong move, with Carrie even agreeing she shouldn’t have said that. While the friend did leave her husband, by the end of the episode they got back together, and we never heard even a mention of her again. Carrie said what she said because of the constant yelling and fighting in her friend’s relationship, meaning that she really did have good intentions. But, she still grew distant from that friend because she said something.

In another episode, we actually get to see a fight between Carrie and Miranda over this issue. Carrie had told Miranda that she was meeting Big again for lunch, even though she originally wasn’t going to because she didn’t think Miranda would approve. Miranda went on to tell her about how whenever Big comes back into her life, she becomes an “insecure victim” but is always willing to go back for more, despite him not being right for her. It’s clear to the viewers that Carrie does follow these tendencies with Mr. Big, and I think most viewers would side with Miranda. I think Miranda’s decision wasn’t a bad one because 1) Carrie tells her friends everything regardless of their opinions on her decisions, meaning that the likelihood of Carrie pulling away from Miranda was quite slim, and 2) the relationship between her and Big was completely unhealthy. If Carrie hadn’t had the tendency to tell her friends about decisions she knew they wouldn’t approve of, she would have been more careful in saying something.

Two separate friendship levels, and two very different outcomes. Could it be that the closeness of friends could be the weighing factor here? Or, could it be the predictable tendencies of our friends that help us decide what to do?

At the end of the day, it’s really up to us to assess whether the relationship our friend is in is causing genuine harm to them and if it’s important enough to say something. Being a friend is about being supportive and building a safe space, but it’s also about honesty and caring about your friend’s well-being.