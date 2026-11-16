This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Vassar chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

On November 5, Olivia Rodrigo released her new Christmas song, titled “take me home (4 christmas).” It was co-written by her longtime collaborators and friends, Amy Allen and Dan Nigro. This marks Rodrigo’s first time releasing a holiday song, following in the footsteps of many other pop girls.

As soon as the song was released, it drew criticism, which is common when it comes to women releasing music. People immediately said that the songwriting was lazy and lackluster compared to Rodrigo’s previous work, as well as critiquing that the song didn’t sound “Christmas-y” enough. When looking at different social media platforms, I think that users of each had a different reaction to the song. Users on TikTok were much more critical, while people on Reddit largely enjoyed the song, though still pointing out small critiques. One Reddit user said, “This is a bop. Nothing spectacular, but its a christmas song i don’t expect the second coming of the cure or anything.” Another stated, “I think this song is really good, but like I honestly wasn’t expecting this weirdly. It doesn’t feel like a Christmas song to me. It kind of just feels like a song written about Christmas.”

While listening to “take me home (4 christmas),” some fans pointed out that it sounded very similar to “Christmas Wrapping” by The Waitresses, which was released in 1981. The writer of “Christmas Wrapping,” Chris Butler, responded to this criticism of Rodrigo by supporting her. In a Facebook post, he said, “I think [Olivia’s song is] a fantasticbangersmash, and if it has the same upbeat vibe as ‘CW,’ well… how cool is that? I’m a fan, and I wish her monster success with it.” Butler also revealed that Rodrigo had reached out to him over two months ago, to tell him how much she loved the Waitresses and wanted him to hear the new Christmas song that she had written. Rodrigo also invited both Butler and his wife to her Daisy Chain Fields Festival and her Unraveled Tour.

While some critics were satiated by Butler’s response, others said that Rodrigo was only nice to him as a manipulation tactic, in order to avoid giving him songwriting credits. This would allow Butler to make money every time the song is streamed. These critics pointed out that it was probably cheaper for Rodrigo to give him free concert tickets than to give him royalties on her song. I personally think that this is a little extreme, and highly doubt that a 23-year-old young woman would try to manipulate a 77-year–old man.

Some listeners made the claim that Rodrigo’s song sounded quite similar to British musician Robbie Williams’s 2012 song “Candy.” Similar to Butler, Williams supported Rodrigo’s song. However, unlike him, Williams had never spoken to her, and was not ‘coerced’ into defending her. On Instagram, he said, “Artists deserve to be protected. But there’s a difference between protecting your work and treating every vaguely familiar sequence of notes as a winning lottery ticket… We all stand on the shoulders of people who came before us. Sometimes consciously. Sometimes without even knowing it. That’s how music works.” I highly suggest reading Williams’s post, as he says some pretty insightful things about the music industry.

This isn’t the first time Rodrigo’s received accusations of copying. In fact, this has been happening since her 2021 debut album, SOUR. When the album was first released, she gave Taylor Swift writing credits on her song “1 step forward, 3 steps back” because she interpolated Swift’s song “New Year’s Day,” released in 2017. Two months after SOUR was released, Rodrigo added Swift, Jack Antonoff, and St. Vincent as songwriters on her track “deja vu,” due to its similarities to Swift’s song “Cruel Summer.” Contrary to popular belief, these credits were added without Rodrigo being sued by Swift’s team. Rodrigo told Rolling Stone that the bridge of “deja vu” was inspired by the bridge of “Cruel Summer”. Rodrigo also added Paramore’s Hayley Williams and Josh Farro as songwriters to her song “good 4 u,” after being contacted by Paramore’s team due to its similarity to “Misery Business.” Similar to Swift, no one from Paramore sued Rodrigo. None of these artists have yet to comment on the situation.

So, does any of this matter? Is it Rodrigo’s fault for using her favorite musicians as inspiration for her own music? It seems that most of the artists that Rodrigo has ‘copied’ are supportive of her. I think that it’s common for new artists to be inspired by the greats. Musicians build on one another’s work and no one is without inspiration. As said by Williams in his Instagram post, there are only so many combinations of chords, and one is bound to find similarities in songs if they’re looking for them. Personally, I think that Rodrigo should be allowed to sample, interpolate, or take inspiration from her favorite artists, as long as she gives credit where it’s due.