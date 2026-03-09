What matters most to female college students right now?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Vassar chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As I brainstormed something to write this week, my mind kept coming up blank. Sometimes it feels like so much matters to me that I don’t even know where to start. But that question stuck with me: what matters to me most right now? Better yet, what matters most to other female college students right now? As college students, we face academic pressures and endless job hunts. As women we navigate social challenges and structural barriers. As people, we’re living in a chaotic, confusing world. The list of things that “matter” is endless. But what specifically matters right now?

When the idea for this article sparked, I had no direction — only a question. I wondered: with a brief prompt and little time, what would most women settle on? Would there be any similarities? Would factors like major or grade have an influence? I conducted a short survey that posed the question, “what matters most to you right now as a female college student?” I sent it to my friends, who sent it to their friends, hoping to reach as broad of a group as possible. I gathered general context on each girl, while maintaining anonymity, and asked for a one or two sentence response. At the end I left an optional space to expand on their answer.

Responses came from women across all grades and majors — from political science to marketing to global business — who are attending schools across the country. I noticed four general themes:

Academic success Achieving opportunities (finding a job, building a career) Being happy and feeling supported Politics

These categories are as expected; they reflect the most prominent issues college students encounter. But the nuances within each response reflect why these choices specifically matter so profoundly.

Here’s what women had to say:

“…my happiness and satisfaction with where I am. I spend a lot of time worrying about my future but have also learned that staying where my feet are helps me stay grounded.” – Junior, Vassar College

“The obvious answer is my grades… but on a deeper level, the political state of the world is something I have cared about deeply for years, especially now more than ever.” – Freshman, Providence College

“What matters most to me right now as a female college student is having a safe and comfortable environment to learn.” – Junior, Tulane University

“Getting good grades so I can unlock better future opportunities that are competitive.” – Freshman, Providence College

“To take care of myself and have a good time.” – Junior, Vassar College

“Being able to balance my academic life and well-being.” – Freshman, California Polytechnic SLO

“Reaching my academic goals and career pursuits whilst maintaining strong relationships with friends and having fun.” – Junior, San Diego State University

The spectrum of these goals is conspicuous. Even when considering their course of study or extracurriculars, I couldn’t identify any specific correlation to one direction or another. But overall, this drive to balance success and well-being stands out. And why wouldn’t it be? The immediacy of “right now” encourages women to really think about their current circumstances—school, friendships, career prep, having a good time. This sort of question differs from simply asking, “what matters most to you?” which often leads to answers about family and loved ones. Instead, these women took an introspective look into their “now.”

I initially planned to ask only the short-answer question, but decided to add the optional space to build on your answer. Ultimately, this extension was the most revealing. A sophomore mechanical engineering major from Rochester Institute of Technology wrote that “support” — both as a provider and recipient—mattered most to her. She expanded:

“Relationships are essential, especially in college. The support that I have gotten from my relationships has helped me get through tough times. So what matters most to me, is taking the time to support my friends and loved ones… It also matters how others are supporting me. As a woman in mechanical engineering, I am constantly being put in highly collaborative, male dominated settings. The respect that I deserve from my male peers is not always given to me. This can be shown as sexist or misogynistic jokes, being left out of important discussions, or having your work be overly scrutinized…”

Her explanation underscores the deeper layers of significance. While she names “support” as mattering most, combatting misogyny and desiring to be treated with respect are underlying concerns in her response. These are defining experiences as a woman, especially for her as being so heavily involved in STEM, a male-dominated field.

Another student from Tulane, who emphasized “having a safe and comfortable environment to learn,” expanded on her reasoning:

“College is such an important period of growth both from an academic and personal standpoint. It’s crucial for universities to provide resources to help young women gain independence and learn to advocate for themselves to better prepare them for post-graduate life.”

Her response spotlights female independence and advocacy, again alluding to the challenges women face in academic and professional settings. While all college students want to learn in a safe, comfortable environment, women face an additional layer of gendered expectations and experiences. These layers highlight a clearer meaning of “what matters most.”

My goal in writing about these women’s experiences isn’t to draw conclusions or dissect anyone’s reasoning. I instead want to draw attention to the very real, very personal details shaping our lives. Every college student has a unique story, but women can often connect through their distinct pressures and expectations faced in daily life. It’s no surprise that so many responses emphasized balancing wellness with happiness; college encourages that, but also demands another layer of self-awareness and acknowledgement of the social dynamics we work among. “What matters most” is always shifting and never fully captures the scope of our circumstances. But as women, it constantly reflects the distinct way that we navigate and make sense of our experiences.