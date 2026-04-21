Vassar Traditions We Should Recycle

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Vassar chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

To celebrate Earth Day, here are some Vassar traditions I think we should recycle!

The Ice Carnival 🎪

This festival was held once a year at night on the lake, once it was solidly frozen. Students sported costumes in bonfire and lantern light, wearing bright red and skating to music played by the Vassar band. Nowadays, all we get is a frozen puddle on Joss Beach.

Pranking the Senior Class 🐑

Pranking the senior class was a time honored tradition starting in the 19th century. One year, the juniors paraded a live lamb down the corridor where the Seniors lived. Another time, they blew out all the lights in the senior parlor — another tradition we should bring back — and hid all the matches, salted their toothbrushes and put adhesive on the doorknobs and gas burners. I know many seniors here who would benefit from a bit of good-natured humbling.

The Senior Auction🧑‍⚖️

At the end of the year, the senior class would cleanse their rooms with an auction to pay for a class supper. The items themselves were sometimes even of a special nature, such as the dolls sold in 1886 which were dressed up to match professors. One Professor Mitchell even purchased her own lookalike. We are too fashionable and creative of a school to not have auctions.

Salve Night 🧺

A night of picnicking, debauchery, beer, and bell ringing that occurred on the last Wednesday of classes. What better way to prepare for finals with a night described as one that, “the juniors live for, and the underclassmen live through.” In general though, I think more picnic parties are needed! Imagine everyone on blankets on the lawn heralding in the end of the year.

The Junior Party 💐

Another much needed lawn-party! The Juniors would throw one party a year for the seniors, all focusing on some outside event like Maypole dance, archery, or hay raking. I’m honestly okay if we leave out that last activity.

Secretive Class Tree Planting🌲

The class tree used to be planted by the sophomore class at night, who were costumed and marched along with lanterns. The freshmen would then try and hunt down the spot and interfere, and together they would end the night with a ceremony and entertainment.

Sporting the Oak🪵

This tradition, stolen from Oxford, was popular in the 19th century. Students would put an acorn on their door to indicate they were hard at work studying, and not to be bothered by hallway noise. Could it get any cuter than acorns on your door?

The Dome Party 💫