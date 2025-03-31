UConn’s Chance At A National Title 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The women’s NCAA Sweet 16 has been solidified. Last Monday night marked the completion of the second round of March Madness. The University of Connecticut Huskies are among the sixteen teams advancing to the next round.

The players of UConn’s basketball team have been hungry for a national championship title since their loss to South Carolina in the 2022 NCAA final, with South Carolina finishing the game with 64 points to UConn’s 49. UConn, currently ranked third overall in the NCAA, will have to successfully take on their two biggest rivals, UCLA and South Carolina, if they want to bring home a national title.

Previously, UConn had a third rivalry, the University of Southern California. USC has made it to the Sweet 16, but during their recent game on March 24th, against Mississippi State, their star player and the nation’s second-leading scorer this season, Juju Watkins, tore her ACL.

UConn fans have predicted that without Watkins on the court, UConn may have a better chance of making it to the final four, and maybe even a better chance of being named the 2025 national champions. This was supported when, after Watkins’ injury, UConn secured the women’s title favorite.

This Sunday, UConn played a record-breaking game against Oklahoma, punching their ticket to the Elite 8. Watching this most recent game, it immediately became clear how well this team has worked together to exhibit their dominance on the court. UConn effortlessly exhibited their famous connectivity, the ball being passed from player to player without a moment’s hesitation. Whenever Oklahoma gained possession of the ball, UConn’s defense became unbreakable. This could be seen in the second half when Oklahoma was only able to score 23 points compared to UConn’s 50.

Along with this, UConn’s most famous player, Paige Beuckers, broke records last night, scoring 40 points total throughout the game. This is not only a career-high for Beuckers, but also makes her the second player this century to score 40+ points in an NCAA tournament game. In a post-game interview, Beuckers attributed her record-breaking evening to her teammates’ ability to work together. If UConn can continue bringing their passion, fluidity, and connectivity to each game, then they are prepared to work together to secure a national title.