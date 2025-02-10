Trump Was Elected—What Will Women’s Healthcare Look Like Now? 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Well, it happened. The United States elected Donald Trump as President again. I don’t want to get into my anger and disappointment toward the people of this country who voted for him. That being said, based on my previous article discussing what the future of women’s health would look like if Trump were elected, I want to bring attention to what has been happening regarding women’s and reproductive health and what we can do now.

Since the election and through the first month of Trump’s second term, it’s become difficult for me to see the bright side. So, researching and writing this article also educates me. Here are the executive orders regarding healthcare that have been signed so far and what they may mean for women, the LGBTQ community, and reproductive health.

The Affordable Care Act provides health insurance for individuals based on their needs. It also allows states to expand Medicaid to cover a broader range of adults with differing incomes. Recently, President Trump rescinded former President Biden’s order to extend enrollment periods for the Affordable Care Act plans. This will drastically reduce enrollment trends in the Affordable Care Act, ultimately impacting access to high-quality reproductive and gender-affirming health care. The World Health Organization (WHO) is an international organization that promotes universal health coverage, protects people in health emergencies, coordinates responses (like in the case of a pandemic), sets health standards, supports research, and works toward many other global health goals. President Trump recently issued an order requiring the United States to leave the WHO, stating that the organization mishandled the COVID-19 pandemic and is a financial burden on the U.S.. The WHO promotes equal access to sexual, reproductive, and women’s health for all people, and backing out of the WHO will result in the U.S. no longer receiving support or protection towards sexual and reproductive healthcare for all Americans, putting specific communities and populations at risk of not receiving the care they may need. President Trump’s administration issued an order titled “Defending Women From Gender Ideology Extremism and Restoring Biological Truth to the Federal Government,” which has removed the idea of gender identity from federal government policies and procedures. This will make it more difficult for people, such as transgender or nonbinary individuals, to receive gender-affirming and reproductive care. President Trump is working to allow ICE to arrest people without proper citizenship in federally funded places as well as other sensitive locations, including hospitals. This terrifying policy could result in immigrants of all identities avoiding or refraining from receiving the proper health care they need. It is a known fact that President Trump has wanted to restrict abortion access or completely diminish it altogether. Recently, he has signed an order that ends the use of federal taxpayer dollars to fund “elective abortion.” Additionally, he has begun to sign orders that make it extremely difficult for some populations to have equal access to abortion services. In turn, these orders make it more acceptable for people seeking abortions to be threatened, harmed, or interfered with, specifically in front of abortion and family planning clinics.

These are just a few of the many orders President Trump has signed in his first month of presidency that may impact quality or access to gender-affirming and reproductive healthcare. Now that we know the scary parts, let’s consider what can be done to fight for equal healthcare.

The most important thing to do during this time is to stay informed. This includes staying educated on healthcare news nationwide, within your state, county, community, and school. Being informed on how specific changes impact you and the people around you gives you a better understanding of how you can help. Peaceful protesting and volunteering for local pro-health organizations and nonprofits are great ways to stand up for your beliefs and the well-being of others whom this new administration may impact. Encouraging others to do the same is a good way to spread the word and educate others. As previously said, many states no longer receive federal funding for abortion and family planning clinics, and some have no clinics at all. Therefore, it is essential to donate to these clinics, which may need financial and practical support. The clinics can not offer these resources without our support.

Although the beginning of this new presidency is frightening, there is much we can do to advocate for reproductive and gender-affirming healthcare. Donating and learning how to help and provide support to those who need it is crucial in a time when women, immigrants, and LGBTQ+ Americans may not be represented equally. Hopefully, this article will shed some light on the state of healthcare in the United States and educate you.