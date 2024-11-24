The Weather Outside Is Frightful, But My Dorm Is So Delightful: Room Tips For The Winter Months

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s finally that time of year: Halloween is over, the cold is rolling in and we start pulling out our heavy duty coats, our scarfs, hats, and knits. The holiday season is starting early, and so does the evening every day. The hours spent indoors are only increasing as we approach winter, so we might as well make the most out of the space we will be living in. Hopefully this can be your guide to creating the ultimate interior space out of your dorm!

Setting the Space: Ambient Lighting

The days are getting shorter, and our light switches are staying up more than down. While the overhead light is helpful, they aren’t always the coziest in the world. Harsh LEDs tend to stray us from a relaxing state and can often just make for a rather sterile and bland atmosphere. Swap out this harsh white lighting for some warm yellow lights, or other warm tones including deep oranges and soft reds. Soft lighting will really enhance the space and bring a warmth to the interior to help us regenerate from the chilly air outside. From faux candles, tea candles, to shaded lamps, to illuminated diffusers, give yourself some alternatives to the harsh overhead dorm lighting. For a more dynamic light, look into decorative candle holders to experiment with different shades and shapes for the light to be projected through. I’ve personally gotten some red star holders from an antique store, and can attest that they truly level up the feel of my decor and make my dorm feel like more of a home. If acquiring a luminary isn’t feasible, some simple waterfall lights or a sunset lamp can also provide this effect.

Separating Spaces

Our dorms are soon going to become an all-in-one space, if it hasn’t already. It is where we eat, sleep, do work, and relax, but it is important to make sure these working spaces are separated from the relaxation zones. While it is tempting to do your work in bed, and I too am guilty of this, this does disrupt what should be a stress free space. Instead, try working at your desk as much as possible, and make that seating more comfortable without having to be on your bed to create this comfort for yourself. Additionally, consider creating a little reading corner and more informal working space, less restrictive than a desk but more productive than your bed. Have a corner to set up a bean bag or small floor seating, a blanket, and a zone for you to work more comfortably. Not only does this give you a break from your desk, and gives some variety to the space you will be occupying so much, but it also works to provide a space where you can be both productive and comfortably relaxed if you wish, while not having to make your bed this space. If you don’t have a single dorm, this could be more difficult with less space to make all your own. In this case, make this relaxation corner something you can set up and take apart whenever, maybe using the space in front of your desk to

Expression: Make Your Room One You Want to Be In

If we are spending so much time indoors, we have to make the most of it. This includes personalizing this dorm for yourself. Make your room a space that brings you joy and that you’ll enjoy looking at and being in. Transform your stock dorm room into one that is marked specifically as yours. Fill up those blank walls with what represents you and your interests, with whatever it is that you’d like to look at each day. Make your dorm a room distinctly yours compared to all other spaces you’re in on your campus. This applies whether you are minimalist or maximalist: no matter your aesthetic and decor preferences, having a space that is uniquely yours will make you more prone to actually enjoying those hours spent inside. Another layer to this is keeping this room clean for yourself. Our rooms reflect our mental and emotional states, and it is so much more motivating to have a clear space you can focus in and even host others in, come back to a room where you can either rest or do work without a pile up of chores. While I too struggle to keep a neat space in the busier winter months, the difference between my mood in my messy to tidy room is night and day. Having your room together in tidiness and fulfilling your full aesthetic desires will just remove a layer of stress to your schedule and actually provide something refreshing and rewarding for yourself after facing harsh brisk winds all day. While I know it is hard to gather the motivation during the colder seasons, it is so crucial to make a space you will be excited to return to every day.

Know What Works for You

From lighting, setting the space, and personalization, these are just a few tricks I’ve personally employed to make the seasonal depression hit a little less potently. While this may work for me, know that this isn’t a one-style-fits-all guide. Recognize what works best for you and your needs, and apply these tips as best fit for your mindscape.