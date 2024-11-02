As the days get shorter and the weather cools down, it’s the perfect time to cozy up with some seriously binge-worthy shows. Here’s my list of the top ten comfort shows that will totally warm your heart (and maybe even inspire your next study break snack).
- Gilmore Girls
-
Grab your coffee and settle in with Lorelai and Rory! This show is basically fall in a nutshell—think charming small-town vibes, witty banter, and a mother-daughter relationship that gives you all the feels.
- The Vampire Diaries
-
Need some drama with your cozy nights? The Vampire Diaries has it all: love triangles, supernatural suspense, and those swoon-worthy moments that keep you on the edge of your seat.
- Modern Family
-
With its hilarious take on family life, you’ll relate to the ups and downs of the Pritchett-Dunphy clan. It’s the perfect show to watch when you need a reminder that family can be wonderfully crazy.
- Veep
-
For a dose of political satire and laugh-out-loud moments, you can’t miss Veep. Follow Selina Meyer and her chaotic team as they navigate the wild world of politics with humor that’ll make you forget about your own midterm stress for a while.
- Brooklyn nine-nine
-
If you need some laughter in your life, Brooklyn Nine-Nine is here for you! Join the lovable team of detectives as they solve crimes and navigate friendships. The quick wit and hilarious situations will keep you giggling all season long.
- Big Little Lies
-
Set in a seemingly perfect California town, this series unravels the secrets and lies of a group of women and the murder mystery that connects them. With a star-studded cast and captivating plot, it’s a must-watch for drama lovers.
- Schitt’s Creek
-
If you’re looking for a heartwarming escape, look no further! The Rose family’s journey from riches to rags is packed with laughs and sweet moments that’ll make you appreciate the little things in life.
- New Girl
-
Jess and her trio of hilarious roommates are here to show you that friendship is everything. This show is filled with goofy mishaps and heartfelt moments, making it the perfect pick-me-up for those long study nights or chill weekends.
- Sex and The City
-
Need some sass and style in your life? This iconic series is all about navigating love and friendship in the big city. With fabulous fashion and relatable dating disasters, it’s the ultimate guilty pleasure that never gets old.
- Parks and Recreation
-
Watching Leslie Knope navigate local government is pure joy. The friendships and positivity in this show are infectious—perfect for when you need a little inspiration (and some laughs) during your fall semester.
So, grab your favorite blanket, a cozy drink, and get ready to binge-watch these gems. Trust me, you won’t regret it! Happy watching!