Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Vassar chapter.

As the days get shorter and the weather cools down, it’s the perfect time to cozy up with some seriously binge-worthy shows. Here’s my list of the top ten comfort shows that will totally warm your heart (and maybe even inspire your next study break snack).

Gilmore Girls

Grab your coffee and settle in with Lorelai and Rory! This show is basically fall in a nutshell—think charming small-town vibes, witty banter, and a mother-daughter relationship that gives you all the feels. 

The Vampire Diaries

Need some drama with your cozy nights? The Vampire Diaries has it all: love triangles, supernatural suspense, and those swoon-worthy moments that keep you on the edge of your seat.

Modern Family

With its hilarious take on family life, you’ll relate to the ups and downs of the Pritchett-Dunphy clan. It’s the perfect show to watch when you need a reminder that family can be wonderfully crazy.

Veep

For a dose of political satire and laugh-out-loud moments, you can’t miss Veep. Follow Selina Meyer and her chaotic team as they navigate the wild world of politics with humor that’ll make you forget about your own midterm stress for a while.

Brooklyn nine-nine

If you need some laughter in your life, Brooklyn Nine-Nine is here for you! Join the lovable team of detectives as they solve crimes and navigate friendships. The quick wit and hilarious situations will keep you giggling all season long.

Big Little Lies

Set in a seemingly perfect California town, this series unravels the secrets and lies of a group of women and the murder mystery that connects them. With a star-studded cast and captivating plot, it’s a must-watch for drama lovers.

Schitt’s Creek

If you’re looking for a heartwarming escape, look no further! The Rose family’s journey from riches to rags is packed with laughs and sweet moments that’ll make you appreciate the little things in life. 

New Girl

Jess and her trio of hilarious roommates are here to show you that friendship is everything. This show is filled with goofy mishaps and heartfelt moments, making it the perfect pick-me-up for those long study nights or chill weekends.

Sex and The City

Need some sass and style in your life? This iconic series is all about navigating love and friendship in the big city. With fabulous fashion and relatable dating disasters, it’s the ultimate guilty pleasure that never gets old.

Parks and Recreation

Watching Leslie Knope navigate local government is pure joy. The friendships and positivity in this show are infectious—perfect for when you need a little inspiration (and some laughs) during your fall semester.

So, grab your favorite blanket, a cozy drink, and get ready to binge-watch these gems. Trust me, you won’t regret it! Happy watching!

Her Campus Placeholder Avatar
Kate Hoffner

Vassar '27

Kate is a current sophomore at Vassar College and majoring in Psychology. She plans to pursue a career within the fashion industry specifically within fashion marketing, sales, and digital ecommerce. She has also run clubs and movements in regards to reproductive rights and sexual harassment/assault awareness campaigns. Kate also loves to dance, cook and bake with friends, and deeply analyze Taylor Swift lyrics.