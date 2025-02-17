The Case For Shopping Small (And Five Chic Businesses To Get You Started!)

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Over winter break, my mom and I decided to go to the mall and shop together—a throwback to our back-to-school-shopping middle school days. I hadn’t been to the mall since coming to Vassar.

I think that Vassar has desensitized me to unique fashion. What I mean by that is everyone dresses differently, and I see a lot of one-of-a-kind pieces daily. Thus, while walking through the mall, I couldn’t help but notice that nearly all of the items were the same—just slightly different variations of the same thing.

Don’t get me wrong, this isn’t a bad thing at all—the items are very cute, and you should wear what you find cute. However, far more often than not, the clothes are expensive, made of low-quality materials, and unethically made. For me, I find much more satisfaction in spending my money (usually around the same amount as the mall) on small businesses. This way, I’m getting high-quality products that are more unique, sometimes even handmade.

If I haven’t convinced you to shop small yet, know that I’m the daughter of a small business owner. My dad runs a music studio and school. I know his community of fellow small business owners is supportive and kind, so I know the value of shopping small! You can get to know the people who make your items!

With that being said, the most difficult part of shopping at small businesses is finding cool stores to shop at. That’s where I’ll help you: here is a list of 5 small businesses, one on campus and four online so you don’t have to go anywhere!

First, we have Distorted Angels. 100% women-owned in Florida, this business boasts high-quality handmade jewelry. The gold pieces are 18K gold-filled, so they won’t irritate your skin and will last a long time. Not to mention, the designs are beautiful and unique; you get elements of trendy things with a cool twist! The business also does vintage drops of jewelry sourced by them!

Second, a clothing store based in Melbourne, Australia: Love by Venus.

Don’t fret—the shipping is pricey, but the total doesn’t come out to be any more than Urban Outfitters. The vibe of this business is very girly and delicate, with lots of floral and lace detailing. The clothes are made from organic cotton so they will last for years to come. Not to mention, it’s women-owned!

Third, I’d like to present Some Pink Petal! It is a Los Angeles-based jewelry brand by designer Ana Rodriguez! All pieces are made from very durable stainless steel. I love this brand because it has a blend of incredibly intricate designs along with others that are simple and sweet! As a result, the brand also has a wide range of prices, both more expensive and on the cheaper side. Either way, the impressive craftsmanship is worth the money!

I know I talked a bit about fashion in the beginning, but now we’re going to extend beyond fashion. We’re still going to stay in the expressing-yourself realm though! I’m so excited about this one. Take a look at TINYSTORE, a stationary store! Filled with stickers, journals, washi tapes, and even printables, this brand’s got your journaling needs covered. The designs are to die for. Based in Sydney, Australia (but the shipping prices are very low for some reason?) and women-owned, this brand is phenomenal. I’m placing an order now.

Okay, let’s get closer. It’s time to highlight a student-run business on the Vassar campus. Even better, she writes for Her Campus! If you’d like to get beautified, you can head to Cher Studios where our very own Cher Mei does gel x nails, gel manicure nails, and tooth gems. I’ve linked her Instagram, which has all of the information you need.

That’s it for now. I hope I’ve convinced you to shop small. If I haven’t, I guess I’ll have to write another article…