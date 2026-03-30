Spring Things To Do In The Hudson Valley for All My Granola Girls

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Vassar chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

After what felt like the longest, snow-stuffed winter, spring’s arrival is finally inching towards Vassar’s campus. Because there is a little over a month left of classes, keep reading to start brainstorming some ways to take advantage of these last few weeks before summer break!

Mohonk Tulip Festival

This event, held at the Mohonk Mountain House, is occurring from April 27-May 11. Immerse yourself in the stunning views and nature the Mohonk house has to offer while enjoying this event’s live music, art exhibits, and more!

Hudson Valley Rail Trail

Grab a campus bike and take this trail (which begins about a 5 minute ride from campus) across the bridge, and all the way to New Paltz (if you’re looking for an all day adventure). If you make it to New Paltz, check out the Bean’s Cat Cafe, grab brunch at Underground Coffee, or explore cute shops at Water Street Market.

Minnewaska State Park

This is a MUST see. Minnewaska is a preserve featuring lakes, waterfall views, and mountain hikes. So if you’re sick of an all-day library lock in, visit Minnewaska instead and go check out the hundreds of views. There is a $10 entry fee, but bring a big group and the price can be split!

Cherry Blossom Festival

Dassai Blue Sake Brewery, about a 20 minute drive from campus, hosts its very own cherry blossom festival at Hyde Park on the weekends of April 11–12 and April 18–19, from 11 a.m.–5 p.m. Grab a picnic blanket and go enjoy food and local craft and art vendors at this annual event!

Storm King Art Center

This 500 acre outdoor museum is another must see! Enjoy being out in nature while also viewing some of the most fascinating sculpture pieces that are scattered throughout the property. Student passes are only $15 for the entire day!

Sunset Chasing

One of my personal favorites, and one that doesn’t require any specific location. If you are wondering whether or not the sunset will be good enough to venture out for, I recommend downloading the (free!) app Alpenglow, which tells you how visible (but mostly how beautiful) the sunset will be for that day. My most recommended sunset watching spots are the Vassar Preserve, a picnic blanket on Grad Hill, or my all time favorite — Ferncliff Forest Fire Tower. This short, simple 2 mile hike can easily be completed in the dark (just have your phone light ready), making this the perfect place to catch the sunset.