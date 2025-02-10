The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Although we’re still bundled up in our big winter jackets, thinking about spring break outfits is the perfect way to make warmer days come faster. Spring break is the ideal time to update your wardrobe or try out a new style! Whether you’re lounging on the beach, exploring a new city, or spending time with friends and family at home, here is some inspiration to help you curate the perfect spring break look and 8 big trends we hope to see this spring!

Polka Dots

Polka dots are a timeless staple in any wardrobe and can make any article feel dainty and elegant. Check out these adorable polka dot printed pieces to add to your shopping cart!

Edikted: Polka Dot Backless Chiffon Top

For Love & Lemons: Babette Top

Peppermayo: Belina Scarf Mini Dress

Mini skirts, big belts

Mini skirts are having a major moment; elevate them even more with a bold statement belt. Chunky buckles, vibrant colors, or fun textures can transform a simple denim skirt into an eye-catching piece. Looking for a new belt? Shop the links below.

Gap: Oval Leather Belt

J. Crew: Crackled metallic leather belt with gold hardware

Edikted: Stud & Grommet Faux Leather Belt

sequins

Sequins are making their way into daytime fashion. Subtle shimmery tank tops, skirts, and bikinis are a fun way to elevate your look. Take a look at these stunning pieces.

Edikted: Sequin Chiffon Split Front Top

Pacsun: Sabina Low Rise Sequin Mini Skirt

Peppermayo: Corinna Low Rise Sequin Maxi Skirt

denim on denim

The classic Canadian tuxedo, but with a spring break twist. Pair your favorite denim jacket with a light-wash denim skirt, or a denim vest with loose jeans, sneakers, and sunglasses. Get inspired by these pieces!

Princess Polly: Countryside Top Denim

Levi’s: 90s Trucker Jacket

Garage: Denim Relaxed A-Line Shorts

crochet & embroidery

Crocheted and embroidered pieces always add an interesting texture and easygoing feel to any outfit. Crochet mini shorts are the perfect beach coverup and embroidered florals on linen shirts bring pops of color. When paired with sandals and a good base tan, they create a relaxed, polished look perfect for spring break. Check out these must-have pieces!

Princess Polly: Read your mind knit short maroon stripe

Revolve: x REVOLVE Josefina Top

Zara: MIDI STRAPPY DRESS ZW COLLECTION

starfish

Coastal-inspired details are becoming a huge trend this year. Add some nautical charm to any blue and white outfit with starfish earrings, necklaces, and bracelets. Add these accessories to your cart before they sell out!

En route: Silver Starfish Necklace

Alex + Ani: Shell + Starfish Double Stretch Bracelet

Ettika: Starfish Hug Cuff

kitten heels

If you can’t decide between flats and high heels, pick the perfect in-between. These heels are comfortable for everyday, all-day wear, and pair well with anything from dark wash wide-leg jeans to evening wear mini skirts. Check out these charming pairs.

Mango: Pointed-heel sandals

Nordstrom: Talasia Ankle Strap Pointed Toe Kitten Heel Pump (Women)

Rella: Delia Bow Heel – White

pistachio & raspberry

Not only a delicious combination, both of these colors are sure to be everywhere this season. Whether worn separately or together, these rich and playful colors are sophisticated in any form. Shop the links below!

Peppermayo: Heavy Hearted Satin Maxi Dress

Motel: Livi Top

Revolve: Eleanor Skirt Set