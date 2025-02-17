Rebecca Yarros And The Empyrean: A Spoiler-Free Book Review Of “Onyx Storm”

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

American novelist Rebecca Yarros has made history with her recent publication of the adult romantic fantasy novel “Onyx Storm.” Hitting shelves on January 21st, 2025, the book sold 2.7 million copies in its first week alone, making it the “fastest-selling adult title” in the last 20 years. Leaving readers with a crushing cliffhanger in the muddled final chapter, theories have run wild, and fans are already impatient for the next release. Yarros has been a contender in the writing community for years as a New York Times bestselling author, having written over 20 novels. Before “Fourth Wing,” she was known for contemporary military romance, with the Empyrean series marking her entry into the world of fantasy, while still maintaining the military twist. “Onyx Storm” is Yarros’ favorite of the Empyrean series thus far.

Introduction to “Fourth Wing” and the World of the Empyrean

In the dystopian, fantastical province of Navarre, 20-year-old Violet Sorrengail is enrolled in Basgiath War College, where her mother forces her away from her given path of becoming a scribe to enter the cutthroat Riders quadrant. Thus, an unprepared Violet is thrown into the relentless sector amongst peers who’d spent their entire lives preparing for the opportunity. Her small figure and symptoms of Ehlers-Danlos syndrome–an allude to Yarros’ genetic disorder—make her a weak link in the quadrant, especially unfortunate as she forms an inseverable bond with the most dominant rider at Basgiath… who just so happens to have a vendetta against her. As this bond with Xaden Riorson evolves into something deeper, Violet defies the odds of becoming one of the most powerful assets the riders have to offer. Throughout the books, threats within and beyond their borders close in, and it becomes clear that Violet may be the best chance the Continent has at saving itself.

Synopsis of “Onyx Storm”

“Onyx Storm” is the third of the projected five-novel Empyrean series, picking up immediately after the events of the second book, “Iron Flame.” At this point, war is here. Violet’s struggles as a first-year rider are long in the past, as she’s besieged by the turmoil plaguing the Continent. With her power as the most valuable weapon at hand, the weight of the war is on Violet’s shoulders… but her only care is saving the people—or person— that she loves. She ventures beyond the wards of Navarre, seeking magic, allies, and armies in hopes of defeating the enemy upon them, all while keeping a secret that could destroy their efforts. A novel of truth and lies, love and heartbreak, friend and foe, “Onyx Storm” builds on the foundation of the earlier Empyrean books to take the series to the next level.

My Thoughts

In all honesty, this was not my favorite book of the series. After reading, I interpreted “Onyx Storm” as a world-building piece to set up the next phase of the Empyrean series. This is no longer the story of an understated girl at a war college. We’ve moved well beyond the walls of Basgiath, across the Continent and beyond, with bigger problems at hand than school bullies or the morally gray love interest. With “Fourth Wing” and “Iron Flame,” we were able to cling to these key features, however, “Onyx Storm” shows that Yarros and the Empyrean series are onto bigger things. This meant an excess of new characters, locations, and plot lines, which became confusing over time. Attention to detail is important while reading this book; otherwise, you may find yourself frequently backtracking through the 544-page novel for assistance (as I did). This scatteredness seems to have been the largest critique among fans.

Don’t get me wrong, I thoroughly enjoyed this book. Like many, I patiently awaited this release, having preordered the book as I reread the others. I finished it within a week and am pained to have to wait a potential 1.5-2 years for the next novel’s release after an insane cliffhanger. Like others, my biggest snag was navigating the constant flow of “newness,” which made the book feel chaotic at times. However, as I mentioned before, I believe this is a transitional piece that sets up for the greater, more advanced plotline to come. This novel is for fans in for the long haul, those who love the Empyrean as more than a romance between Violet and Xaden. I think this novel would be relished more as a reread. This way, readers can make up the details they missed with their preexisting understanding of the complex plotline, characters, and setting. Although “Onyx Storm” wasn’t my favorite of Yarros’ work, I was not disappointed whatsoever. If anything, I’m exhilarated for what’s to come within the realm of the Empyrean.

Yarros and the Empyrean are far from over

“Onyx Storm” is proof that Rebecca Yarros can hang with the fantasy community. She has shown her ability to tie up and create new loose ends while developing a complex world with a unique history and culture. She’s no longer a contemporary writer taking a shot at fantasy; she’s a multifaceted author who demonstrates success across genres. Although she will take a break from the rigor of writing the Empyrean series, fans of hers are to be well-fed in the coming years, with the “Fourth Wing” TV show in the works, which may air before the fourth book. Additionally, she plans to write a contemporary piece between Empyrean novels. The world of the Empyrean is far from complete, and Rebecca Yarros has shown with “Onyx Storm” that things are just starting to ramp up.