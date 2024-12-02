Puffer Coats Don’t Have To Ruin Outfits

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Fall has become winter with temperatures dropping to the thirties and below and frost littering our lawns. This unfortunately means saying goodbye to fabulous fall fashion as we enter the cold weather. You may feel like your fashion will decline because of the boringness, yet necessity, of wearing a puffer jacket. However, what you’re failing to realize is that you can stay warm and look fashionable all at once. Here are some steps to take so that you can style your puffer coat to stay stylish, comfortable, and confident this winter.

Investing in a puffer that you not only love, but is also versatile is the first step to perfecting your outfit. Although unique coats with cool patterns or flashy colors may draw you in, they aren’t the most universal. Black may be more boring than gingham, but you it’s less tough to style in lots of ways. Additionally, trends go in and out of style quickly, so you don’t want to be stuck owning one coat that you fall out of love with after a couple months. When purchasing a puffer that you intend on wearing frequently, start by choosing one that’s timeless. Consider neutral colors and high quality to ensure that you get the best use out of your coat for as long as possible, regardless of time or trend. Ask yourself, how will you style this? Take a look at Pinterest if you’re in need of inspiration and come up with a slew of different outfits you can pair with your coat. Puffers can be thin, oversized, long, cropped, and so on. Different qualities fit different outfits! Nice puffer coats can be an investment, but by getting one you know you’ll wear frequently you can ensure that you’re make the most of your purchase. Brands like Aritzia, Quince, and Lands’ End have a wide selection of puffer jackets for all occasions.

Different coats fit different outfits in different ways, however, all outfits are elevated by accessories. Choose different accessories that fit the style of your coat: shoes, belts, hats, sunglasses. If your jacket is a statement color, like a bright red, try matching it with red shoes and sunnies. On the contrary, if your jacket is neutral, add loud accessories, like a patterned scarf and hat to combat that, especially when it’s extra chilly out. You can style your scarf by simply wrapping it around your neck or wearing it like a balaclava. When accessorizing, think about the “sandwich method.” This styling technique says to coordinate the colors of your top half—in this case your puffer—with an item of your bottom half—pants, shoes, socks. Since the jacket is already the statement of the outfit, I recommend pairing them with similar shoes. So, if you’re wearing a navy jacket pick your navy sambas, or your burgundy coat with your burgundy boots. The method is simple: coordination is key. The little details go the longest way! When people say that their coats “ruin their jackets,” it’s usually because they don’t style them properly. First think accessories, then consider color coordination, statement pieces, and personal flair to spice things up!

Finally, I recommend sticking with a style. The truth is, your Patagonia Nano Puff isn’t going to pair well with your baggy black jeans and booties. It would, however, coordinate better with a pair of leggings and sneakers. What “ruins the outfit” usually isn’t the jacket itself, but instead the way it’s styled. Athletic puffer jackets aren’t meant to be worn with nice pants, they’re meant for exercise clothes and purposes. The material of the jacket, quilting pattern, and color all impact how it styles. Think about this when you’re putting together an outfit! Instead of picking your thin Patagonia for your baggy jeans, wear a cropped Puffer coat and a thick scarf. To feel most confident in your outfit, be intentional with your styling!

Your fashion is what you make of it. Although winter clothes may feel less exciting than fall or summer, with the right styling your puffer jacket can help create the perfect outfit. There’s no need to sacrifice warmth or fashion this winter when you can easily have both!