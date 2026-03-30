“Pay Us What You Owe Us”: The WNBA’s CBA

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Vassar chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

WNBA players’ salaries have been debated for years and persistently criticized by current players, who argue that they are severely underpaid. The average salary of a WNBA player in 2025 was $120,000. Many WNBA teams are located in major cities, such as New York City, where a salary of $150,000 is needed to live comfortably.

Several WNBPA representatives, such as Breanna Stewart and Nneka Ogwumike, have been fighting for fair pay for months, to no avail. The new collective bargaining agreement (CBA) was supposed to be agreed on by March 10th, but was not. This could have led to a work stoppage, as WNBA players planned to strike.

After a week of negotiations and full-day discussions, the league and WNBPA reached a historic agreement at 2 a.m. on March 18th. The WNBA Board of Governors ratified the new CBA on March 24th.

The CBA will result in major increases in player salaries and benefits, increasing the salary cap from 1.5 million to 7 million. The average salary will be around $600,000, with the minimum salary around $300,000. This change will hopefully relieve players of the financial stress they are currently under. Salaries are also tied to league revenue for the first time. Players will earn 20% of gross revenue, lower than what they originally asked for.

Under the terms of the new CBA, more players are eligible for the supermax salary, the highest salary a team can offer a player. Now, select third-year rookies signing extensions can replace their fourth-year salary with the supermax if they have previously won MVP or earned All-WNBA honors. This would allow Indiana Fever star Aliyah Boston to be eligible for the supermax, as she gained All-WNBA honors last season.

Cash prizes for awards such as MVP and All-WNBA honors are increasing significantly, being doubled or tripled in quantity.

Salary depends on status in the league. Elite veterans, such as A’ja Wilson, could earn up to 1.4 million a year, compared to 200,000 from the 2025 season. Wilson will no longer have to take pay cuts to allow her team to curate a championship roster. Even incoming players, such as UConn’s Azzi Fudd, could make up to $500,000 her rookie year.

Player health and family benefits are also increasing. Players will be eligible for family planning benefits after two years of service, instead of eight years. Teams must also gain consent before trading a pregnant player. Other family benefits include an increased life insurance policy and 2 weeks of paid leave for non-birthing parents.

Teams are also now required to employ two athletic trainers, two team physicians, a strength and conditioning coach, a physical therapist, a massage therapist, and access to a nutritionist. This requirement will prioritize players’ health and help players prevent injuries.

Other terms of the contract include possible season extensions in November, codified charter travel, changes to roster size, and greater transparency in officiating. “Coring” (similar to a franchise tag) can only be applied to players in the league for 6 or fewer years, allowing veterans to freely sign with teams.

Despite the late deal, the WNBA training camp and season will start on time, on April 19th. Before then, the league will have an expansion draft to teams in Portland and Toronto, free agency, and a college draft.

This shift in salary expectations is a huge step in the right direction, and it will hopefully lead to better treatment of female athletes.