Hudson Valley Event Round Up: February 27 – March 1, 2026

It’s easy to get stuck inside the “Vassar Bubble,” but there are so many fun events and cool places to check out in the Hudson Valley area. If you’re looking for your upcoming weekend plans (February 27 – March 1, 2026), this article is for you!
- The A Boogie Wit the Hoodie Experience
-
33 Academy St., Poughkeepsie
Saturday, Feb. 28 at 10:00 p.m.
Get ready for a night filled with music, dancing, and fun surprises! If you’re a fan of A Boogie Wit the Hoodie, you don’t want to miss out on this. Buy your early bird tickets here!
- Newsies: The Broadway Musical
-
Cunneen-Hackett Theater, Poughkeepsie, NY
Saturday, Feb 28 from 7:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Watch the SRO Theater Company’s production of the high-energy Broadway musical, Newsies. Make sure to get your tickets here!
- Seuss-tastical Celebration at the Mid-Hudson Discovery Museum
-
Mid-Hudson Discovery Museum
Sunday, Mar 1st from 12 :00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Get ready for a “Seuss-tacular” celebration honoring the one and only Dr. Seuss!
- Indoor Hudson Farmers’ Market
-
Elks Lodge #787 located at 201 Harry Howard Avenue
Saturday, Feb 28th from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Stop by for your weekly grocery shopping or to enjoy live entertainment. The market offers 30+ regular vendors, a rotating list of guest vendors, live music, and food/drinks each week. There is a large selection of fresh produce, baked goods, meat, eggs, dairy products, fish, flowers, spirits (wine, cider, and liquor), prepared foods, and more.
- Matthew Morrison Presents Show Up
-
Paramount Hudson Valley Theater
Saturday, Feb 28th at 8:00 p.m.
Glee fan or not, check out this unique performance by Matthew Morrison. His impressive background in musical theater along with his vocal talents will be on display as he performs a set list of timeless classics and modern favorites. Get your tickets here.
- Chickadees Watercolor Workshop
-
Live Inspired – Eastdale, 26 Eastdale Ave S, Arlington, NY 12603, USA
Saturday, Feb 28th from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Looking to learn a new skill? Join this workshop to learn how to capture the charm of winter chickadees in a serene snowy landscape. This workshop is perfect for both beginners and experienced artists looking to hone their skills while enjoying the beauty of nature. Buy your tickets here!