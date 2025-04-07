The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Spring is here! The sun is starting to shine, birds are chirping, and flowers are ready to bloom. It’s almost hard to believe that the winter is over; it was long and cold for many of us. As lovely as spring is weather-wise, it’s a hectic time for college students. Despite the rapid approach of the end of school and finalizing your summer plans, spring deserves to be relished! And what better way to enjoy it than with a good book? From rom-coms to fantasy to classics, there are endless opportunities to get lost in a story. Here, I present five fantastic books to keep you in good spirits and embrace the beautiful scenery this spring.

#1 Better Than the Movies, Lynn Painter

A recent read of mine, Lynn Painter’s Better Than the Movies, is the quintessential young-adult rom-com. Set in her senior spring, Liz Buxbaum is an utterly hopeless romantic. Her obsession with romance movies stems from her connection to her late mother and reflects her own desire for a picture-perfect love. When her all-time childhood crush moves back to town, she knows this is the opportunity she’s been waiting for. Except, she can’t do this without confiding in her extra annoying, uber-antagonistic next-door neighbor, Wes Bennett. Over time, this unexpected alliance turns into a fortuitous friendship… or more? As Liz navigates the finale of high school and her storm of emotions, she wonders if she’s been mistaken. What if she’s been chasing after the wrong guy?

I absolutely adored this book. As a fan of romance but not so much of rom-coms, Better Than the Movies surpassed all my expectations. It checked every box: banter, humor, nostalgia, tenderness, and heartache. You grow to adore the book and root for its characters the whole way through. It has a cheesy, young-adult/teenage feel, fitting for the context. Painter does a great job writing likable characters. Wes and Liz are no doubt the stars of the show in this facet, but even the side roles find a spot in your heart. I looked forward to reading this every night because of the characters and my fondness for them. Although the plot moves fast, it isn’t rushed, which is perfect for a busy time like spring. You want to engage in something that will hold your attention, not bore you like your class readings! Common issues I find with rom-coms are that they are either too sluggish or the characters fall for each other too fast, neither of which I felt with this novel. If you want an upbeat book with funny moments, loveable characters, and a romance Better Than the Movies, put this on your “to be read” list ASAP!

#2 The Secret Life of Bees, Sue Monk Kidd

Set in the 1960s rural South, The Secret Life of Bees is a coming-of-age tale about Lily Owens. With a late mother and nearly absent father, she has been predominantly raised by her maid, Rosaleen. But Lily—a fourteen-year-old white girl—and Rosaleen—a Black woman—find themselves in a tiff with the town’s biggest racists, they run away and find refuge in the home of the Black beekeeping Boatwright sisters. Through the love, wisdom, and intelligence radiated by the strong women around her, Lily learns how to see and understand the world while simultaneously unveiling a connection to her mother’s past.

The Secret Life of Bees is my favorite book of all time. Sue Monk Kidd creates a touching and inspiring story about the strength of women, specifically in an interracial setting amidst a deeply racist America. Her characters are loveable and comforting, and the Boatwrights’ home feels nostalgic and familiar. As Lily navigates her hardships, the reader becomes cognizant of her elder’s advice and you feel connected to the characters. While this book can be heavy at times, it’s also funny and tender. It feels like a glass of lemonade on a hot day or sitting on your porch as the sun begins to set. It makes you feel warm inside and grateful for the opportunity to read it. I truly could not recommend this book more. If you’re looking for an uplifting read or just something different, give The Secret Life of Bees a try!

#3 A Court of Thorns and Roses, Sarah J. Maas

One of the most renowned YA fantasy-romance series of all time, Sarah J. Maas’s A Court of Thorns and Roses is my third recommendation for books to pick up this spring. Loosely structured by the storyline of Beauty and the Beast, ACOTAR follows the story of Feyre Archeron, a human girl whose impoverished family relies on her for survival. While out hunting in the woods, she kills a wolf—or so she thinks—resulting in her capture by a beast-like creature. Her captor is revealed to be Tamlin, a High Lord in the faerie lands of Prythian. After being taken to his home in the Spring Court, Feyre is forced to grapple with living in enemy territory, adjusting to magic, and accepting help from the creatures she has long resented. As her affection for Tamlin evolves, Feyre realizes that Prythian and its faerie people are not as she thought. However, a dark power is brewing, and Feyre may be a key to survival once again.

I bet you could’ve seen this one coming. If you’ve read ACOTAR already, let this be your sign that it’s time for a good old reread. If you haven’t, bite the bullet and see what the hype is all about. With its setting in the mythical Spring Court and its faerie characters, I feel it’s only fitting to add this to the spring list. But truly, ACOTAR is a magical story with plenty of twists and turns. Maas illustrates the world of the Prythian beautifully. The imagery creates a vivid ambiance, so much so that the reader feels like they are experiencing the Spring Court. The subtle allusions to Beauty and the Beast are also clever and contribute to the fairytale impression. In addition to its vibe, A Court of Thorns and Roses is a romance. I loved reading about the story of Feyre and Tamlin and how their relationship progressed throughout the novel and later in the series. The book can be read as a stand-alone, but if you enjoy it, I highly recommend diving into the rest of the ACOTAR series. Even if fantasy is not your thing, give A Court of Thorns and Roses a shot! You may find yourself pleasantly surprised.

#4 The Penderwicks: A Summer Tale of Four Sisters, Two Rabbits, and a Very Interesting Boy, Jeanne Birdsall

A fictional series by Jeanne Birdsall, The Penderwicks is the beloved story of four sisters and their summer adventures. On summer vacation, the family takes to the Berkshires in Massachusetts, staying in the cottage of the beautiful estate of Arundel. After befriending Jeffrey Tifton, the boy who lives there, the crew of kids explores the massive mansion and its grounds. However, Jeffrey’s mother, Mrs. Tifton, isn’t so keen on the alleged recklessness of the Penderwick family and keeps a steady eye on them. Nonetheless, the Penderwicks’ summer is bound to be the best of their lives.

I hold The Penderwicks near and dear to my heart and will continue to reread these every spring and summer for as long as possible. Although technically a kid’s series, I firmly believe this novel and the rest of its series would be enjoyed by anyone of all ages. Their nostalgic vibe reminds you of your childhood summer memories; I know it does for me. It’s the kind of book you get lost in by engaging with your creativity just as the characters do. A quick, comforting read, I recommend this to anyone with a knack for imagination and an aching nostalgia.

#5 A Tree Grows in Brooklyn, Betty Smith

Last but not least is A Tree Grows in Brooklyn by Betty Smith. An American classic published in 1943, the coming-of-age novel follows the life of Mary Frances “Francie” Nolan. The reader accompanies Francie as she grows up in Brooklyn, New York, from ages 11 to 17. Coming from a poor family, she battles the struggles of poverty as an adolescent in a big city. She matures from a girl to a strong young woman, learning about the importance of education and paving her way in the world. A Tree Grows in Brooklyn is an autobiography of sorts, a real depiction that any reader may relate to or find solace in.

Betty Smith’s novel is considered a classic for a reason. This story is for everyone. It has a steady plot; nothing happens, and everything happens. It won’t keep you hooked with twists and turns but with its realism and honesty. You are reading about–if not experiencing through your lens–Francie’s life. So, like the lives we live, things are all at once simple and complicated, boring and exciting. The introspection the novel encourages makes it one of a kind. I’ve personally always associated this book with spring, especially with the warm feeling it evokes inside. If you’re looking for something thought-provoking but laid back this spring season, check out A Tree Grows in Brooklyn!

~

You can’t go wrong with any of these reads. They all hold a special place in my heart for different reasons. Pick one that suits your fancy this spring, and then embrace it in its entirety. Happy reading!