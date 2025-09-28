Audrey Hobert: A Weird Girl’s Popstar

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Vassar chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Audrey Hobert released her debut single in May titled “Sue Me.” The responses were varied. Some criticised the song as being too repetitive, while others found it especially catchy. The song gained traction on TikTok and soon caused Hobert’s rise to stardom.

Although the name Audrey Hobert may not be familiar, you have definitely heard her work before. Most famously, she has co-written and provided vocals on hit songs “I Love You, I’m Sorry” and “That’s So True” by her popstar best friend, Grace Abrams. Hobert has also co-produced a music video for Malcolm Todd, her brother.

Hobert has gained fame partly because of her clever songwriting but also because of her relatable and candid image. Her songs are unique, funny, and mirror many people’s inner dialogue. Hobert is fine with being called “quirky” and embraces it through her music. “Sue Me” is an upbeat song that follows Hobert’s thoughts after unapologetically hooking up with her ex, and as Hobert puts it, “Bowling Alley” is about “…thinking nobody wants you to go to their party even though you were cordially invited.” Whether you need to feel heard, experience a good laugh, or have a dance break, Hobert’s discography has it all.

People have also praised her for being an “unconventionally attractive” pop star. She doesn’t follow the industry standards of heavy makeup and revealing clothing, a refreshing change for young female fans.

Her debut album, “Who’s The Clown?” was released in August, and since then, her career has continued to flourish. She has performed at the Grammy Museum, garnered millions of streams on her album, and announced a U.S. tour at the end of the year. This is just the beginning for Audrey Hobert.