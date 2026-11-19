This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Vassar chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

November 3rd sparked excitement within the Democratic party, with the blue wave carrying hope and pride to voters throughout the country. The midterm election marked almost a new age of the Democratic party, with the election of exciting and young candidates like Abdul El-Sayed and James Talerico redefining what it means to be a Democrat. Republicans have long claimed interest groups like Christians, blue collar workers, and rural Americans as core supporters of their party image. Thus, many believe the narrative of Republicans serving the local farmer-type, even though issues like skyrocketing oil prices and foreign military involvement persist. So how have Republicans been so successful in marketing their party, despite this aesthetic and ideological misalignment? And how can the Democratic party go about defining their own “aesthetic?”

This week, I had the pleasure of speaking with Jessica D. Brier, the curator of photography for the Loeb. Dr. Brier holds a PhD in art history, and authored the book Typophoto: New Typography and the Reinvention of Photography. So who better to chat with to get an art-informed perspective on our current political landscape?

Amelia Will: How is an “aesthetic” important for a political campaign? What makes it effective?

Jessica D. Brier: Images and visual media are incredibly powerful tools of political persuasion. Political campaigns have the difficult task of communicating values, ideologies, and complex policies—all of which are nuanced, abstract, and hard to summarize simply. The visual style of a political campaign acts like a “brand”—an aesthetic that is recognizable, memorable, and distinct from all of the other visual noise in the world. This branding is important, especially, because it distills the complexity of politics into pithy slogans, images, and logos. A visual brand gives a campaign its identity. Bright colors are often used to catch peoples’ attention. Effective design looks unusual and unique; we tend to remember things that stand out visually from the rest of what we see. Often designers use visual elements more as symbols than direct representations, playing on familiar associations to stand in for ideas like unity, optimism, and a shared sense of identity.

Most importantly, a political campaign is about communicating a vision for the future. Effective campaigns appeal to the emotions of an electorate, because most of the time a candidate hasn’t yet had the chance to prove that they will do what they are promising. So they have to create branding that makes people feel that they are trustworthy and authentic. This emotional resonance is something that images can do much more effectively than words, because they are evocative rather than literal.

Amelia: Are there any prominent examples that spring to mind?

Jessica: One of the most important historical examples is the Bolshevik campaign to overthrow the Russian monarchy, known as the Russian Revolution, which began in 1917. This political poster from 1920 was designed by El Lissitzky, who also worked as an advertising designer. It’s a great example of how the Bolsheviks used striking graphics and photomontage to create excitement around their cause. Lissitzky combined a fragmented photo of a shouting woman with diagonal lines that evoke the sound of her call to action and also form a red triangle, which was a kind of logo for the Russian Revolution. He used typography that is both easy to read and interesting to look at, in a variety of sizes, colors, and orientations. The red, white, and black color palette of the poster was part of the Revolutionary brand and made this graphic easy to print and reproduce cheaply.

Amelia: How would you define the Republican aesthetic, and how has it played a role in their

previous success in elections?

Jessica: President Trump has been especially preoccupied with aesthetics during both of his terms. He has embraced Neoclassical and Greek Revival architectural styles, gold leaf accents and embellishments, and most recently proposed a Triumphal “Independence” Arch. All of this harkens back to Greek and Roman antiquity, which have been important cultural touchstones for many white nationalist movements in the US and Europe, including most famously the Nazi party in Germany. Today the right-wing American aesthetic is also embodied by the Cybertruck, produced by Tesla. The Cybertruck is an icon of tech-bro nihilism, the manosphere, and the rejection of progressive social justice agendas. Like the red MAGA hat, the Cybertruck is instantly recognizable, and therefore effective for communicating a complex set of values (and grievances) in a split second. These symbols are hallmarks of Trumpism, once embraced by many Americans who felt forgotten or discounted by the status quo.

Amelia: When was the last time the democrats had a successful aesthetic, and what were the components of it?

Jessica: President Obama’s first bid for president in 2008 stands out as one of the most effective political campaigns in recent US history, especially the “Hope” poster designed by Shepard Fairey. One of the smartest things that campaign did was to recognize and harness the power of art and design in politics. Shepard Fairey is primarily known as a street artist, so he understands what makes an image catch someone’s attention when they’re navigating the busy streets of the city, or scrolling online. This was especially important for a candidate like Obama, who had very little name recognition until shortly before the general election. The Obama campaign created a logo that was instantly recognizable, and Fairey paired a simple, one-word message with a stylized portrait of Obama. The image of Obama is based on a photograph but rendered in a striking color palette that mimics the colors of the American flag without being too one the nose. The style was clearly inspired by a long aesthetic tradition of liberal politics in the United States dating back to President Roosevelt’s New Deal in the 1930s—but the design was effective and memorable even if you were unaware of that history.

Amelia: What aesthetic is emerging today with politicians like Mamdani, Talarico, and

El-Sayed?

Jessica: Today, politicians like NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani, Texas Senator-elect James Talarico, and Michigan Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed are embracing an aesthetic that harkens back to the New Deal-era Democratic party, much like Obama did in the early 2000s. And all have run successful campaigns that were similarly media savvy and visually compelling. These politicians each recognize the power of design to express values and help create a distinct political brand. If I had to describe a collective aesthetic of these campaigns, I would say that all three lean into a “vintage” style, using bold color, photomontage, and distinctive typography to create a strong brand. They use fonts that look somewhat outdated but now look fresh and unusual. Sometimes they even lean into the aesthetic of analogue printing, with digital designs that look like they were screenprinted by hand. In line with their political messages, the implication of this style—without being too literal—is a return to an older version of the Democratic party that fights for working people. This message was a cornerstone of each of their platforms. It is also a clever, backhanded rebuke of “Make America Great Again,” a slogan that rings incredibly hollow amidst the affordability crisis under Trump 2.0. Like Obama in 2008, Mamdani, Talarico, and El-Sayed all ran campaigns that centered optimism and hope for a better future—a message that clearly gripped the American electorate in 2026. As Mayor of NYC, Mamdani has continued to prioritize the arts, and his administration consistently uses design and social media to powerfully communicate his accomplishments. They often embrace humor in doing so, emphasizing Mamdani’s brand as a politician who is witty, approachable, and in touch with the needs of working people and families.

Amelia: Do you think that “aesthetics” played a role in the blue wave, or was that in spite of a lack of political or stylistic unity within the Democratic party?

Jessica: There was neither a unified style nor a unified political agenda within the Democratic party during the 2026 US midterm elections. But one thing that all of the successful Democratic candidates had in common— including Democratic Socialists and more centrist Democrats alike— was a keen understanding of the current media landscape. Their campaigns used social media platforms to great effect, using bold text-and-image combinations that would be impactful and memorable in the infinite scroll, and clearly legible whether or not your sound happened to be turned on. Like the candidates themselves, these campaigns relied on catchy slogans that articulated clear values and policy platforms. The campaigns understood that there is a strong connection between what we like to look at and what we want to be a part of. They made social media posts, merch, and lawn signs that were visually pleasurable and even fun and full of humor, inspiring a joyful sense of hope.

Amelia: How do political aesthetics and motifs shape art?

Jessica: Many artists respond to the dominance of popular media that is intended to persuade us, including political propaganda and commercial advertising. For example, the anonymous collective of artists known as the Guerrilla Girls, founded in the 1980s and still active today, uses both the style and materials of political and commercial advertising—such as posters, stickers, and other non-precious ephemera that can be easily distributed and show up anywhere. They are known for pairing memorable slogans with photomontage against brightly colored backgrounds, using all of the trappings of graphic design to critique systemic discrimination against women and people of color in the mainstream art world.

Since the rise of modern advertising and political propaganda in the early twentieth century, artists have recognized the media landscape as a kind of parallel, fantasy world that we inhabit. Advertising and political propaganda is all about selling fantasies, and we are immersed in them, sometimes to the extent that it’s very hard to distinguish–or define–reality from fiction. Artists observe and show us that this struggle is a hallmark of modern life.

Learn more about graphic design, photography, and its role in shaping a vision for the future at the Loeb exhibition Photo-Design: Persuasion, Critique, Fantasy, showing until January 31, 2027.