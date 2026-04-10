A Musically Crowdsourced Spring: What Are People Listening To This Spring?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Vassar chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

For students, the spring season brings many different vibes. We have finals approaching, but we also have warm weather and flowers. The best songs to listen to during spring might lighten the mood, match the sunlight and beautiful colors of nature, and push us through the final stretch of the semester. At Her Campus, we have curated a list of different songs and albums that we think are fitting for this spring semester.

To create this list, we sourced music from different Vassar students. A poll was posted on the Her Campus social media channels so that we could receive input on the best albums and songs for spring. Her Campus members also curated their own list of songs through our shared Spotify playlist. Additionally, for more input, I reached out to my friends and had them add their favorites. This allowed me to have a good sense of what people at Vassar have been listening to so far this spring. We hope you enjoy it!

5 albums:

The Art of Loving – Olivia Dean Come Around Sundown – Kings of Leon Parachutes – Coldplay Kansas Anymore – Role Model Locket – Madison Beer

15 songs:

“Rain Me In” – Sam Fender and Olivia Dean “Good Girl” – Renee Rapp “Taste Back” – Harry Styles “Stoned at the Nail Salon” – Lorde “Kate Spade” – Coco and Clair Clair “She’s Gone” – Daryl Hall & John Oates “Edge of Desire” – John Mayer “Can I Call You Rose?” – Thee Sacred Souls “Coming Home” – Leon Bridges “iloveitiloveitiloveit” – Bella Kay “The Breeze” – Dr. Dog “The Best of My Love” – Eagles “Fences” – Phoenix “The Great Divide” – Noah Kahn “Use Somebody” – Kings of Leon

Don’t see your favorite spring song here? Add it to our shared Spotify playlist, linked here!