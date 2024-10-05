8 Unique and Up To Trend Halloween Costumes for 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Vassar chapter.

Halloweekend is rapidly approaching, which means the costume frenzy is upon us once again. Every year it’s the same struggle of finding unique, cute, and inexpensive costumes. I still find myself scrambling at the last minute after telling myself the year prior that I would have a plan ahead of time. But what else is new? Anyways, no need to fret because I’ve done some digging so you don’t have to. Say bye bye to last minute Party City trips and hello to eye-catching costumes. This week I’ve listed out 8 trendy, yet creative, Halloween costumes to make you feel like your most confident self this spooky season.

Sabrina Carpenter

2024 was the year of Sabrina Carpenter. She’s become a prime example of the perfect pop star thanks to her catchy songs and enchanting aesthetic. Inspired by her look from her Hot Ones YouTube talk show appearance, she wears a beautiful pink corset dress, which you can recreate with a pink corset and skirt. Drawing from her typical concert attire, no Sabrina look is complete without a pair of tall, chunky boots. Please, please, please consider Sabrina as your costume muse this Halloween! Links: Corset, Skirt, Boots

fancy nancy

Up next is everyone’s favorite childhood diva: Miss Fancy Nancy. We all wanted her closet as kids, so why not sport her iconic fashion now? Take a colored bodysuit and pair it with any extravagant skirt—the more it clashes, the better. Then, mix up current trends like layering and statement accessories to bring her Fancy look to light. Ooh la la! Links: Bodysuit, Skirt, Socks, Heels, Bow, Sunglasses

Elphaba and Glinda, Wicked 2024

In honor of the “Wicked” movie premiering this November 22, it’s only fitting to add Elphaba and Glinda to the list. Glinda is characterized by her fairy-like persona, complemented by her bouncy dress and sparkly crown, while Elphaba’s chic black dress and sleek gloves bring about an elusive elegance. This perfect duo attire will make anyone feel like their most beautiful self! Links: Glinda – Dress, Heels, Gloves, Wand, Crown, Witch: Dress, Heels, Scarf, Hat, Gloves

Zendaya, Challengers, Press Tour

In a year of popular movie premieres, Challengers stood out among many. However, what I found to stick out even more were Zendaya’s press tour outfits. Her look, as pictured while doing press in Monaco, is simply classy. Wear a white tennis skirt and any sleeveless white button up you can find, then pair it with some white tennis shoes and oversized black shades to complete the look. Iconic in itself, this outfit is easy to pull together, and importantly, comfortably cute!! Links: Top, Tennis Skirt, Sneakers, Sunglasses

BRAT, Charli XCX

BRAT summer may be over, but who says it can’t make a quick comeback this Halloween? The BRAT mentality has made a resurgence this fall with Charli XCX and Troye Sivan’s SWEAT tour. So don’t be shy, let your ultimate IT girl shine through with this effortlessly hot costume. Find a plain black bodycon dress and work it with some green fishnet stockings and a matching purse. Top it all off with a pair of 2000s dad glasses and if you’re feeling fancy, green-bottom combat boots from Fashion Nova. Get to bumpin’ that this Halloweekend! Links: Dress, Fishnets, Boots, Glasses, Purse

Taylor and Travis: SuperBowl Edition

Struggling to find the right couples costume? Let me help you fill in that blank space. The Taylor-Travis romance took the media by a storm this past NFL season. One of the most iconic days of their relationship, the Super Bowl LVIII, created the perfect opportunity for a couple’s costume this Halloween. For Taylor, sport a simple black on black look with statement heels and jewelry, plus her signature red lip—shade according to her makeup artist, Lorrie Turk. Travis is simpler, only needing his #87 Chiefs Jersey. As a die-hard 49ers fan, I can’t say the context of this costume doesn’t hurt just a little bit, but I know it’s sure to be a fan favorite. Links: Taylor – Top, Jeans, Heels, Tennis Necklace, Lipstick, Travis – Jersey

kim possible

So, what’s the sitch? Throw it back to the early 2000s and channel your inner super spy with Kim Possible. This costume can be done in so many different ways; crop top or cover up, warm weather or cold fall nights. In 2022 I wore this costume and let me tell you, it was a crowd favorite. And when Halloween has passed, rewear and rework these pieces throughout the fall-winter seasons! Links: Top, Pants, Utility Belt, Boots, Gloves

love island contestant