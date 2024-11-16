Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
7 Little Life Hacks Every College Girl Needs To Know

College is a whirlwind, and staying on top of everything can be a challenge. Whether you’re juggling classes, a social life, or just trying to make it through the week without running out of snacks, here are a few practical tips to make things a little easier:

Keep a “5-Minute Fix” Bag

Think of it as a mini survival kit: lip balm, hair ties, mints, a mini deodorant, and a stain remover pen. Toss it in your bag, and you’re ready for any surprise, whether it’s an unexpected coffee spill or a last-minute campus event.

Create a “Sunday Reset” Routine

Take Sunday evenings to plan your week, clean up your space, and get things in order. It doesn’t have to be a whole production—just 30 minutes to look at your schedule, do a quick tidy-up, and grocery shop for a couple essentials that will set you up for success.

The Power of the “Invisible Day” Outfit

For the days you don’t feel like being noticed but still want to look pulled together, have a go-to combo like leggings, an oversized sweater, and sneakers. 

Download a Time Management App You’ll Actually Use

Between exams, club meetings, and a social life, it’s easy to drop the ball. Apps like Google Calendar or Notion can help keep you on track. Pro tip: Color-code for maximum clarity.

Your Bed is Sacred—Treat it Like It

Make your bed a tech-free zone (yes, TikTok too). Having a designated cozy, distraction-free spot for sleeping and recharging makes a world of difference when you’re dealing with college chaos.

Learn 2 or 3 Easy Go-To Recipes

Microwave ramen is fine, but knowing how to whip up something like pasta with veggies or a quick quesadilla can save you from overpriced takeout. Having yogurt and granola on hand is also always an easy high-protein meal when you’re feeling lazy!

Say Yes to Some Spontaneity

While it’s great to have a plan, don’t be afraid to ditch it every now and then. Some of your best college memories will come from saying “why not?” to random adventures. Just bring snacks and a fully charged phone.

Whether you’re a freshman figuring it all out or a senior who already has their favorite library study spot, these hacks are here to keep things a little less overwhelming. You’ve got this!

