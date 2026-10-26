5 Ways To Incorporate Rhinestones Into Your Makeup

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Vassar chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Makeup is all about self-expression and having fun. Celebrities like Zara Larsson and the girls of KATSEYE are known for never shying away from creative make up. Pairing colorful looks with fierce outfits is part of what makes them so iconic. Zara Larsson’s primary makeup artist Sophia Sinot is a pro at creating these standout looks, and she loves to incorporate a rhinestone to complete the look.

Using rhinestones and gems in makeup looks is nothing new, but with a resurgence of stick-on gems, thanks in part to icon Kylie Jenner, the internet is loving all things sparkly, glittery and rainbow.

You can find small rhinestones on Amazon if you’re in a pinch, or at any craft or beauty supply store. The smaller the better, but a mix of chunky and statement gems can be used to create unique looks.

With Halloween right around the corner, here are 5 ways to incorporate gems, rhinestones, and all things glitter into your look.