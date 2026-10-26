5 Ways To Incorporate Rhinestones Into Your Makeup

Makeup is all about self-expression and having fun. Celebrities like Zara Larsson and the girls of KATSEYE are known for never shying away from creative make up. Pairing colorful looks with fierce outfits is part of what makes them so iconic. Zara Larsson’s primary makeup artist Sophia Sinot is a pro at creating these standout looks, and she loves to incorporate a rhinestone to complete the look.
Using rhinestones and gems in makeup looks is nothing new, but with a resurgence of stick-on gems, thanks in part to icon Kylie Jenner, the internet is loving all things sparkly, glittery and rainbow.
You can find small rhinestones on Amazon if you’re in a pinch, or at any craft or beauty supply store. The smaller the better, but a mix of chunky and statement gems can be used to create unique looks.
With Halloween right around the corner, here are 5 ways to incorporate gems, rhinestones, and all things glitter into your look.
- THE OUTER CORNER OF YOUR EYE
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Adding a gem to the outer corner of your eye is one of the simpler options, but it really pulls together the look. Choose any style or color of rhinestone and apply it with eyelash glue to ensure it can last a night of dancing. One well-placed gemstone works both for Halloween and everyday looks, elevating a simple outfit so it reads as intentional rather than thrown together. Just keep it on clean, dry skin!
- THE BOTTOM OF YOUR EYE
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One gemstone underneath the eyelashes makes the eyes pop and appear bigger for a doll-like appearance. This works great with any costume that calls for that dolly look. They can also be layered for a more dramatic look. Dramatic bottom lashes complete the doll-like look.
- UNDERNEATH THE EYEBROW
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Add a few gems beneath your brow, or feel free to add them all around your crease! Scatter gems along the brow bone for a fairy or celestial costume. Because this placement is so flexible, you can build up as much or as little sparkle and color as your costume calls for.
- CURVING UNDERNEATH THE EYE AND CHEEK
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Adding gems beneath your lash line and upper cheek area is a great way to start layering gem placements. You can even throw in a statement rhinestone. This is a cool way to elaborate on your costume with fun shapes — a star or heart works well — or try creating tears beneath the eyes for a fallen angel look. You can also follow the natural curve of your cheekbones to frame the face, letting the gems trace your bone structure!
- LET THE RHINESTONES BE THE LOOK
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Try creating faux-face piercings or fun shapes to express your personality and add more detail to your costume. This works especially well for last-minute costumes or costumes that rely on face makeup. Gems can carry an entire look on their own. Trace a mask shape around the eyes for a masquerade inspired costume, or take inspiration from looks like Zara Larsson’s Hello KItty look.