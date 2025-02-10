The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

People dress in certain ways for a variety of reasons, and clothing means something different to everyone. Although there are a variety of viewpoints held by students at Vassar surrounding clothing: some don’t see a point in it beyond human necessity, while others spend a lot of time and energy curating their personal style, I think it’s a fair characterization to say that we have a very stylish campus. It can often feel like our clothes speak for us, as numerous Contrast fashion magazine TikToks ask students “What Wes Anderson movie are you based on your outfit?” or “What major do you think people are based on what they’re wearing?”. Many students see their fashion choices as a form of physical creative expression, a way to convey an artistic idea through clothing.

This relationship with clothing, coupled with the small size of our school, creates an incubator for the blending and experimentation of looks. It often feels like our college is a bubble for what is trending or fashionable. Many students hail from New York City and California, so there is simultaneous influence from West Coast and East Coast styles, creating an interesting mix of design. Before coming to Vassar, I saw Dansko clogs as shoes my mother wears, but now my own velvet bedazzled clogs are a closet favorite. Last semester, a friend visiting from Columbia University characterized Vassar fashion as a “strong mixing of fabric, patterns, and textures” in comparison to styles at her school, just 2 hours away. I found her observation interesting, as it highlighted my pride in the eclectic manner of dressing and expression our campus has and the constant creativity our students hold.

I don’t think Vassar students are to be entirely credited with these trends and styles, as our generation is constantly online, seeing things on Pinterest, Instagram, and TikTok from the same creators, garnering inspiration. Last year, knee-high boots came back into style, matched with skirts or shorts, and I see countless classmates wearing some variation of this idea. I also noticed strong Western influences, including cowboy boots, button-up shirts, plaid, bows, lace details, and bolo ties, evident across campus yet again. With this being said, I do think that Vassar students take more widespread trends and styles they have seen, and put their own personal spin on them, somewhat creating a “Vassar version” of these fashions. For example, last year, I saw countless Get Ready With Me’s on Instagram and Pinterest including big baggy jean shorts, and nevertheless, students here certainly adopted this style. However, at Vassar, I saw many students personalizing them, embroidering or cutting the fabric in certain ways to adapt them to a more individual and personal version.

With a new year comes new ideas for trends, clothing ideas, fashion, and style observation, and I am curious to see what unexpectedly becomes cool again, as trend cycles become increasingly condensed. Here are my predictions for trends in 2025, with the extreme caution that I am, of course, no expert. Perhaps these are just things I want to wear, and see other people in.