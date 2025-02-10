People dress in certain ways for a variety of reasons, and clothing means something different to everyone. Although there are a variety of viewpoints held by students at Vassar surrounding clothing: some don’t see a point in it beyond human necessity, while others spend a lot of time and energy curating their personal style, I think it’s a fair characterization to say that we have a very stylish campus. It can often feel like our clothes speak for us, as numerous Contrast fashion magazine TikToks ask students “What Wes Anderson movie are you based on your outfit?” or “What major do you think people are based on what they’re wearing?”. Many students see their fashion choices as a form of physical creative expression, a way to convey an artistic idea through clothing.
This relationship with clothing, coupled with the small size of our school, creates an incubator for the blending and experimentation of looks. It often feels like our college is a bubble for what is trending or fashionable. Many students hail from New York City and California, so there is simultaneous influence from West Coast and East Coast styles, creating an interesting mix of design. Before coming to Vassar, I saw Dansko clogs as shoes my mother wears, but now my own velvet bedazzled clogs are a closet favorite. Last semester, a friend visiting from Columbia University characterized Vassar fashion as a “strong mixing of fabric, patterns, and textures” in comparison to styles at her school, just 2 hours away. I found her observation interesting, as it highlighted my pride in the eclectic manner of dressing and expression our campus has and the constant creativity our students hold.
I don’t think Vassar students are to be entirely credited with these trends and styles, as our generation is constantly online, seeing things on Pinterest, Instagram, and TikTok from the same creators, garnering inspiration. Last year, knee-high boots came back into style, matched with skirts or shorts, and I see countless classmates wearing some variation of this idea. I also noticed strong Western influences, including cowboy boots, button-up shirts, plaid, bows, lace details, and bolo ties, evident across campus yet again. With this being said, I do think that Vassar students take more widespread trends and styles they have seen, and put their own personal spin on them, somewhat creating a “Vassar version” of these fashions. For example, last year, I saw countless Get Ready With Me’s on Instagram and Pinterest including big baggy jean shorts, and nevertheless, students here certainly adopted this style. However, at Vassar, I saw many students personalizing them, embroidering or cutting the fabric in certain ways to adapt them to a more individual and personal version.
With a new year comes new ideas for trends, clothing ideas, fashion, and style observation, and I am curious to see what unexpectedly becomes cool again, as trend cycles become increasingly condensed. Here are my predictions for trends in 2025, with the extreme caution that I am, of course, no expert. Perhaps these are just things I want to wear, and see other people in.
- Huge Buttons
-
I think 2025 styles are going to heavily feature buttons, and this seems to already be coming true. I recently saw Jensen Neff, co-founder and creative director of Oddli, posting videos of her work on their upcoming line, centering mismatched buttons. I foresee many low-waisted pants with big buttons on the front, coats for winter into spring with button enclosures, and autumn sweaters with patterned fabric buttons.
- Polka Dots
-
Similar to buttons, we are definitely already seeing this, but I think polka dots are going to get big, in a similar way that thin stripes did in 2014-2015. I can see them being on almost everything, in differing sizes, colors, and textures as part of a push toward more playful, childlike styles and shapes.
- Mixing patterns
-
Again, it feels like we have also already seen this but I think it will be in a more eccentric way for 2025. I’m imagining playing with size more, like mixing paisleys with stripes, dots, and big and small shapes!
- low-profile shoes
-
We have had chunky silhouettes in style for a while, especially with tall boots and the popularity of Doc Martens for the last couple of years. I think there is going to be a movement toward less fabric and material on feet, especially for spring and summer. Maybe some strappier and strappier sandals, channeling the early 2000s.
- smaller bags
-
For a good reason, big, bulky, catch-all bags have been in fashion, including Baggus and large tote bags for the past couple of years. They are convenient, especially for college students and people going to work who need to carry papers, a computer, and other items throughout the day. I foresee a movement towards less stuff and carrying only the bare necessities, pushing against the idea of needing to have everything all the time.
- Political t-shirts and DIY political shirts
-
Under the new administration, I think more people are going to be even more obvious about their political affiliations, and wearing vintage collage/handmade shirts and coats, especially patched jean jackets, is a way to convey personal values and stances.
- Using hair as an accessory
-
I foresee barrettes, scrunchies, bows, and claw clips staying in style, but I think they are going to be more widespread. I could see collaging/decoratively covering hair and heads in a sculptural way gaining traction, as well as thinking of hair as part of an outfit.
- skinny jeans
-
Skinny jeans are definitely going to make their comeback. I already have seen Reels on Instagram of people pairing skinny jeans with boots and jackets for winter, much to the dismay of commenters. I foresee them being styled with chic, more formal tops or boxy jackets. Overall, I think 2010’s Brooklyn hipsters are gonna be back, and we will see this influence in many ways.
- frill and fringe
-
Similar to mixing patterns, I think eccentricity and maximalism are going to continue to grow this year, especially with influence from the late 2000s to early 2010s. I can imagine shirts with pink fringe with beads, jackets covered in sequins or tassels, and overall lots of hanging and cascading shapes for spring into summer.
- Irregular materials
-
In the same vein, I see a movement towards more sculptural clothing, and I think this could include applique like wood, wire, and glass on fabric. I could see this more effectively happening on tops than pants, but maybe skirts and dresses will be included too.
- capris
-
Similar to skinny jeans, I think this is a trend that people won’t be happy about, but it will happen nevertheless. I see this happening with wider pants slowly getting shorter and shorter until we eventually go for the tapered, 2000s, Carrie Bradshaw-esque look.