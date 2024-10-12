Gracie Abrams at Radio City Music Hall: The Future Of Pop Music

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Gracie Abrams’ first show at Radio City Music Hall in New York City showcased the singer-songwriter’s talent, extensive discography, and genuine care for her fans.

Role Model, an indie pop singer-songwriter, opened for Abrams with a half-hour show primarily consisting of songs from his most recent album, “Kansas Anymore.” Despite limiting his performance to one album, Role Model’s set spanned genre and mood. Starting with upbeat pop songs like “Writing’s on the Wall” and “Superglue,” Role Model effectively showcased the duality of his latest record by transitioning into more somber ballads such as “Francis.” Role Model’s humor and enthusiasm created an electric atmosphere within the venue, which energized listeners before Abrams’ set. “Kansas Anymore’s” The themes of heartbreak, reflection, and regret that color “Kansas Anymore” complimented Abrams’ discography-spanning setlist, which included songs with similar subjects.

Abrams’ performance began with a rendition of “Felt Good About You” from behind an illuminated screen, which left fans slightly confused about whether the concert had truly begun. However, once Abrams’ took the stage to perform the lead single, “Risk,” from her latest album, “The Secret of Us,” the venue came to life as a sea of bows jumped up and down with excitement.

Throughout the concert, Abrams transitioned from playing the guitar to performing on the piano and solely singing. Following in the footsteps of Taylor Swift—the only featured artist on any of Abrams’ albums—the singer adopted the tradition of playing a ‘surprise song’ from her discography at each stop along her tour. Fortunately for attendees of the first night of Abrams’ stop at Radio City, the singer performed two songs. Beginning with an unreleased track, “That’s So True,” Abrams’ gestured at a new and upcoming era, reassuring fans that her journey in the music industry is far from over. While “That’s So True” energized fans, Abrams’ second surprise song, “Rockland,” paid homage to the songwriter’s ability to span genres. The performance of “Rockland,” a track from Abrams’ EP “This is What it Feels Like,” was dedicated to a fan celebrating her thirtieth birthday at the show, whom Abrams had discovered on social media.

Without restrictive choreography or elaborate performances, the singer focused on interacting with the audience. During her set, she often took pictures and held hands with fans close to the stage. Brief speeches were interspersed between Abrams’ performances, covering topics such as the singer’s gratitude for her fans and her love for New York City, given that she once attended Barnard College.

During one of these speeches, Abrams addressed the upcoming presidential election, discussing her support of access to abortion and the importance of protecting LGBTQ+ rights. Abrams concluded this speech by encouraging concert attendees to vote in upcoming elections.

Unfortunately, Abrams could not perform at Radio City for the scheduled three nights due to a vocal injury. However, those lucky enough to experience the true magic of Abrams’ performance the first two nights witnessed a star on the rise and the future of pop music.