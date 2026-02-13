Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
people holding champagne glasses
people holding champagne glasses
Photo by Christine Jou from Unsplash
Vassar | Life

10 Things to Do This Week as a Vassar Student

Tallulah Rector Student Contributor, Vassar College
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Vassar chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Looking to get out of the Vassar bubble this week? Her Campus has you covered. We’ve rounded up ten events from the Hudson Valley and NYC perfect for some off-campus fun.

Traffic Light Party at Mahoney’s

Thursday night and still no Valentine? Head to Mahoney’s to lock one in before Saturday! This Thursday, Mahoney’s is hosting a traffic light party, where red glow sticks will be provided if you’re taken, yellow if it’s complicated, and green if you’re single. The event begins at 10:00 p.m. Must be 21+

More info: https://www.instagram.com/p/DURtnopDJOh/

Valentine’s Murder Mystery Dinner

In the mood for mystery? Curry Estate is hosting a Valentine’s Day themed murder mystery dinner. Tickets include a three-course meal, cash bar, and of course a show. Prizes are up for grabs!

More info: https://www.curryestate.com/events-1/a-recipe-to-die-for-murder-mystery-dinner?utm_campaign=c4d90063-fc6a-4277-aed0-819483f40125&utm_source=so&utm_medium=mail

Conversation with Author Michelle Maryk

Michelle Maryk will be at Oblong Books in Rhinebeck to chat about her debut novel, The Found Object Society. Cynthia Weiner will be leading the conversation.

More info: https://www.poughkeepsiejournal.com/things-to-do/events/?_evDiscoveryPath=/event/3421778-michelle-maryk-the-found-object-society-a-novel

Brandi Carlile at Madison Square Garden

A Friday night concert is always a good idea. Brandi Carlile is headed to MSG this Friday night, and the Head and the Heart will be opening.

More info: https://www.ticketmaster.com/brandi-carlile-the-human-tour-new-york-new-york-02-13-2026/event/3B006354A7C93888

Date Night at Lasting Joy Brewery

Need a last-minute date night idea for the big day? Lasting Joy Brewery is hosting a Valentine’s Day date night, complete with good food, a gorgeous venue, and live music.

More info: https://lastingjoybrewery.com/news-info/valentines-day-3/

Soap Making Event

Celebrating your Gal-entines instead of a Valentine? Celebrate with your girls by getting crafty this Saturday, and learn how to make all natural soap at Clover Brooke Farm.

More info: https://destinationdutchess.com/event-view/35167_2026_02_14

Lunar New Year Celebration in Beacon

Lunar New Year is next Tuesday, so celebrate this weekend on Beacon’s Main Street! There will be a lion dance, sweet and savory treats, and lantern making.

More info: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/beacon-lunar-new-year-celebration-and-lion-dance-tickets-1980441721501?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

Orchid Show at the New York Botanical Gardens

Nothing says Valentine’s Day like beautiful flowers! The Orchid Show: Mr. Flower Fantastic’s Concrete Jungle is now open at the NYBG until April.

More info: https://www.nybg.org/event/the-orchid-show-mr-flower-fantastics-concrete-jungle/?keyword=orchidshow

Moxy’s East Village NYFW Event

This week is New York Fashion Week, and you don’t have to be a model or celebrity to join in on the fun. It’s a great time for vintage shopping, and Moxy East Village is hosting a NYFW Vintage Bazaar.

More info: https://moxyeastvillage.com/events/moxy-east-villages-nyfw-vintage-bazaar/

Valentine’s Day Wine Tasting

Locust Grove Brewing Co. and Hazel Rose Baking Company are cohosting a delicious Valentine’s Weekend pairing event at their cozy brewing venue.

More info: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cider-sweets-pairing-tickets-1980142737231?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

Tallulah Rector

Vassar '27

Tallulah Rector is the founder and president of the Her Campus at Vassar chapter. As the chapter leader, she handles all chapter management and serves as the main point of contact for Vassar’s administration and HCHQ. She oversees all chapter operations, from setting goals to making sure those goals are met across editorial, social, MCWR, marketing, events, member engagement and recruitment, and brand campaigns.

She is a sophomore majoring in political science, and she plans on combining her passions for politics and writing to make a career in political journalism. In addition to Her Campus, she pens a column called Generation ____ for her hometown newspaper back in California. She has held internship positions at NBC News Palm Springs and the House of Representatives.

In her free time, Tallulah enjoys songwriting, watching cheesy romcoms, and playing tennis!