10 Things to Do This Week as a Vassar Student

Looking to get out of the Vassar bubble this week? Her Campus has you covered. We’ve rounded up ten events from the Hudson Valley and NYC perfect for some off-campus fun.
- Traffic Light Party at Mahoney’s
-
Thursday night and still no Valentine? Head to Mahoney’s to lock one in before Saturday! This Thursday, Mahoney’s is hosting a traffic light party, where red glow sticks will be provided if you’re taken, yellow if it’s complicated, and green if you’re single. The event begins at 10:00 p.m. Must be 21+
More info: https://www.instagram.com/p/DURtnopDJOh/
- Valentine’s Murder Mystery Dinner
-
In the mood for mystery? Curry Estate is hosting a Valentine’s Day themed murder mystery dinner. Tickets include a three-course meal, cash bar, and of course a show. Prizes are up for grabs!
More info: https://www.curryestate.com/events-1/a-recipe-to-die-for-murder-mystery-dinner?utm_campaign=c4d90063-fc6a-4277-aed0-819483f40125&utm_source=so&utm_medium=mail
- Conversation with Author Michelle Maryk
-
Michelle Maryk will be at Oblong Books in Rhinebeck to chat about her debut novel, The Found Object Society. Cynthia Weiner will be leading the conversation.
More info: https://www.poughkeepsiejournal.com/things-to-do/events/?_evDiscoveryPath=/event/3421778-michelle-maryk-the-found-object-society-a-novel
- Brandi Carlile at Madison Square Garden
-
A Friday night concert is always a good idea. Brandi Carlile is headed to MSG this Friday night, and the Head and the Heart will be opening.
More info: https://www.ticketmaster.com/brandi-carlile-the-human-tour-new-york-new-york-02-13-2026/event/3B006354A7C93888
- Date Night at Lasting Joy Brewery
-
Need a last-minute date night idea for the big day? Lasting Joy Brewery is hosting a Valentine’s Day date night, complete with good food, a gorgeous venue, and live music.
More info: https://lastingjoybrewery.com/news-info/valentines-day-3/
- Soap Making Event
-
Celebrating your Gal-entines instead of a Valentine? Celebrate with your girls by getting crafty this Saturday, and learn how to make all natural soap at Clover Brooke Farm.
More info: https://destinationdutchess.com/event-view/35167_2026_02_14
- Lunar New Year Celebration in Beacon
-
Lunar New Year is next Tuesday, so celebrate this weekend on Beacon’s Main Street! There will be a lion dance, sweet and savory treats, and lantern making.
More info: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/beacon-lunar-new-year-celebration-and-lion-dance-tickets-1980441721501?aff=ebdssbdestsearch
- Orchid Show at the New York Botanical Gardens
-
Nothing says Valentine’s Day like beautiful flowers! The Orchid Show: Mr. Flower Fantastic’s Concrete Jungle is now open at the NYBG until April.
More info: https://www.nybg.org/event/the-orchid-show-mr-flower-fantastics-concrete-jungle/?keyword=orchidshow
- Moxy’s East Village NYFW Event
-
This week is New York Fashion Week, and you don’t have to be a model or celebrity to join in on the fun. It’s a great time for vintage shopping, and Moxy East Village is hosting a NYFW Vintage Bazaar.
More info: https://moxyeastvillage.com/events/moxy-east-villages-nyfw-vintage-bazaar/
- Valentine’s Day Wine Tasting
-
Locust Grove Brewing Co. and Hazel Rose Baking Company are cohosting a delicious Valentine’s Weekend pairing event at their cozy brewing venue.
More info: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cider-sweets-pairing-tickets-1980142737231?aff=ebdssbdestsearch