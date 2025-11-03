10 Things To Do Around Poughkeepsie In The Fall

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Vassar chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Walkway over the Hudson:

The walkway path is about 1.3 miles long and extends across the Hudson River. The view is especially beautiful during the fall with the beautiful orange leaves along the river. Run, walk, or sit and enjoy the view while getting some fresh air.

New Paltz:

The town of New Paltz is about 20 minutes away from campus. Although this might not be accessible to all students due to transportation it is a beautiful place to go if you can. The scene there ranges from crystal shops, to jewelry stores, to antique stores, to coffee shops, to great food, and cool clothing places! Take a trip to New Paltz while you’re at Vassar, you will not regret it.

Go on a hike:

Poughkeepsie is surrounded by some beautiful mountain ranges that include amazing hikes. You can go to the Adirondacks for some challenging trails yet beautiful views. Or drive 40 minutes west for a brisk walk to a breathtaking waterfall and views in Minnewaska State Park. These are just two places that I love, but the options are endless.

Picnic on the quad:

Grab some food, a speaker, and a blanket and picnic under the fall foliage. Using Arlington bucks or grabbing some food from express is a great way to save money and still have a fun picnic.

Apple picking:

Poughkeepsie is surrounded by a ton of amazing apple farms. Apple picking is a great way to spend time with your friends, eat some apples, and get outside.

Grab a coffee with friends:

One of my all time favorites is simple and sweet. Grabbing that coffee…or chai…or tea….is the best vibe in the fall. You can sit outside and enjoy the foliage and cool air while sipping your pumpkin lattes. The fall themed drinks are just perfect! Just imagine wearing that perfect sweater with a latte in hand. There are so many coffee musts around Poughkeepsie. In town, Crafted Kup and Fikka and Hygge both have fun fall themed drinks and places to sit outside. You can easily walk on over with a friend and talk about…well everything…or you can do your work. I personally love to do my work in the cafe while drinking my pumpkin latte or pumpkin chai. Truly one of the best parts of fall is the drinks.

Beacon:

A little farther out from Vassar and Poughkeepsie you can find Beacon! There are so many places to visit and items to buy! There are so many coffee shops and places to eat along with boutiques and thrift stores. Each Sunday Beacon has a flea market full of different vendors selling many different things such as jewelry, clothing, antiques, and decor! I have been there many times already to visit the Kitchen and Coffee cafe/bakery. There is so much to explore and parks with great views.

Run 5k:

Fall is the perfect season to complete your first 5k. You can run, jog, walk, skip, it does not matter. The distance is the same and the energy after is like no other. The view is perfect and the weather is exceptional. It is not too cold, not too warm. The leaves provide the most amazing landscape. There are 5k’s held off-campus and often on-campus so be sure to sign up for the next one! It is sooo worth it!

Painting:

Grabbing a canvas, some brushes, and paint from the store is such a fun fall activity. You can grab a blanket and paint while enjoying the fall air and pretty sights! You have the perfect scenery to replicate on a canvas or just to enjoy while creating a painting from your imagination.

Eastdale:

Eastdale Village is a beautiful place to walk around during the fall! You can get anything. Coffee. Macarons. Dinner. Ice Cream. You can get it all. There are different places to shop for many different needs. This fall they are hosting many different events so it is the perfect time to explore Eastdale for the first time or to visit again!