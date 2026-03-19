Why It Is Important To Read YA Novels

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UWindsor chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Personally, I think it is important to read these Young Adult (YA) books (at least once in your life); they provide a unique architectural framework for understanding the most intense and defining moments of the human experience. Unlike general fiction, the most important YA titles are curated to act as a blueprint for self-discovery during life’s most rapid periods of change.

• The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane by Kate DiCamillo:

Throughout the story are deep themes of selfishness, loss, hope, and the transformative power of human connection and love, told through the life of a china rabbit that the reader learns and grows with.

• The Hunger Games by Suzanne Collins:

This series uses a compelling, action-filled narrative to explain complex sociopolitical themes that often mirror real-world issues. It serves as a powerful teaching tool about power, oppression, and the enduring human spirit of resistance and hope, using the first-person narration of a teenage girl to connect even more with its audience.

• The Outsiders by S.E. Hilton:

This book is praised for its realistic portrayal of teenage life and exploration of themes involving social class, identity, and empathy, leaving people often resonating with the characters or the book itself.

• The Perks of Being a Wallflower by Stephen Chbosky:

This book follows an introverted high school freshman navigating trauma, friendship, and first love. With darker themes, this book is praised for bringing comfort to those who experience trauma at a young age, often leaving readers feeling seen and spoken to in a variety of ways.

What Makes These Books Important to Read?

Mirroring the Transition to Adulthood

The primary importance of these books lies in their architecture. The structure of young adult fiction is specifically designed to mirror the rapid, often turbulent transition from childhood to adulthood. By focusing on this threshold, these stories help readers navigate or revisit the foundational moments where their identities were first forged.

Establishing Emotional Truth

These books are considered essential because they prioritize emotional truth and high stakes. In the architecture of a “must-read” YA novel:

• The stakes are not just in the plot; they are in the internal growth of the story’s characters

• YA books use immediate, first-person narration to create an “unbreakable bond” between the reader and the protagonist, allowing for a level of empathy and intimacy that is rare in other genres.

Reading these titles is a way to validate personal experiences. By engaging with the “architecture” of these stories, readers find a safe space to explore complex social and personal stakes. Whether you are a young adult currently in that transition period or an adult looking back, these books offer a focused lens on what it means to grow up.