This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UWindsor chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The 2016 series, Fleabag, starts like a classic comedy, making you laugh with quick jokes, witty humour, and sharp glances at the camera. But beyond the humour, it reveals something deeper: a quiet, honest look at grief, guilt, and how hard it can be to connect with other people. Written by and starring Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the series follows an unnamed London woman trying to keep her life together after a devastating loss. What makes the show special isn’t just its clever writing, but how painfully real it feels.

At first, talking directly to the camera seems like a fun narrative trick, but it eventually reveals itself to be a coping mechanism. By bringing the audience into her inner monologue, the protagonist keeps us close while keeping the people in her actual life at a distance. Our presence becomes a tactic that protects her from genuine vulnerability and masks the deep sorrow of losing her best friend and the guilt she carries over her own past mistakes.

The characters are compelling because the show rejects the pressure to make them easy to like; every character has their own struggles, feelings, and experiences. Fleabag is reckless and self-destructive, while her sister Claire is anxious and obsessed with control. They make frustrating choices and sabotage their relationships, capturing reality’s messiness rather than presenting a perfect facade. This raw honesty carries into the second season with the introduction of the Priest, creating a connection (that many people can relate to) wherein two flawed people briefly find comfort in one another, despite the impossibility of their circumstances.

Rather than offering a neat, satisfactory conclusion, the series ends on a note of quiet personal growth. When Fleabag walks away and leaves the viewer behind, she is finally choosing to live her life without using an audience as a security blanket. Fleabag is a much-beloved show because it dares to acknowledge the chaotic experience of learning to move forward.