Why Fall Is the Best Season

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UWindsor chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

My favourite season has always been fall. I love the changing colours and the shift in atmosphere. Even with the cooler weather that fall brings, I have always felt a sense of warmth during this season. Now that the summer heat is coming to a close, I can finally bring out all the sweaters I have been staring at, eagerly waiting to wear since April. I am completely captivated by autumn—everything from the crisp air to the wonderfully eerie atmosphere.

Back-to-School Time

Ever since I was a kid, I’ve loved the back-to-school season. Every year, I would count down the days until September, when I could return to school and see my friends. I’ve always looked forward to a fresh start—a new school year and the opportunity to better myself. Going back to school after a long summer is my favourite way to start the season.

Halloween

Halloween has always been one of my favourite times of the year. I love dressing up and eating as much candy as I possibly can. Although I am not a big partier, I do enjoy spending the night alone playing Luigi’s Mansion and eating whatever I want for dinner. I also enjoy getting into the Halloween spirit on campus. Participating in the Trick-or-Treat Trail is a campus highlight for me, and one of my favourite ways to engage with my community. Halloween is one of the best times of the year!

The Atmosphere

I love seeing the colours on the trees change, from green to bright yellow to deep red and brown. There is something comforting about walking around campus and seeing the leaves scattered across the ground. I also love the earlier nights that come with the seasonal change—I get to enjoy these cozy nights even sooner. I love the atmosphere that comes with fall!

Sweater Weather

If I could, I would wear my sweaters year-round. Unfortunately, in the summer, it is way too hot to wear one of my sweaters. This is why I love the cooler air in fall.I can finally wear my sweaters outside without worrying about dying of the heat or having to layer a heavy winter coat on top. Sweater weather is one of the biggest reasons I look forward to fall every year.

Fall has always been more than just a season to me. From the changing leaves and Halloween to the cooler weather, something about this time of year feels like home. I look forward to fall every year, and I wish it could stay this way forever.