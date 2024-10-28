What Halloween Costume Should You Wear Based On Your Major?

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.
As Halloween is fast approaching, I’m sure you’re getting invitations left and right for your friends’ parties. Unfortunately for us uni students, Halloween falls right in the middle of the mess that is midterm season. Between studying for midterms, writing essays and trying to keep up with readings, I’m sure you’ve barely had the time to think of a costume to wear to your friends party! Allow me to give you some suggestions!
- Business: Elizabeth Holmes
Halloween is all about monsters and villains. So why not dress up as Silicon Valley’s ultimate scammer, Elizabeth Holmes? Also known as the ultimate girl boss who flew too close to the sun, Elizabeth Holmes scammed the American populus, convincing them that she could perform blood tests without the use of a needle. Famous for her Steve Jobs-inspired look, featuring messy hair, a black turtleneck, and poorly applied red lipstick, she became synonymous with the girlboss movement of the 2010s. For budding entrepreneurs, she serves as a cautionary tale of why your business ethics classes hold value. Dressing like one of the 21st century’s main villains will surely make a statement!
- Psychology: A Freudian Slip
There’s nothing psychology majors love more than a pun, especially when it’s Freud-related. If you’re looking for a sexy costume this Halloween, why not try a “Freudian Slip”? Yes, this costume is literally a slip with Freud printed on it. This is one that you can’t necessarily make yourself, but you can find it on Etsy: https://www.etsy.com/ca/listing/1697691127/freudian-slip-dress?ga_order=most_relevant&ga_search_type=all&ga_view_type=gallery&ga_search_query=freudian+slip&ref=sr_gallery-1-1&content_source=2d9421e28743a1abddb49d9d54f2c386cecc03cf%253A1697691127&organic_search_click=1.
- Chemistry/Biochemistry: Dr. Doofenshmirtz from Phineas and Ferb
This one’s easy, because you already have the supplies: wrinkly lab coat, bad hair, dark circles from spending too much time in the lab. As all your friends probably hear every Halloween, you can’t come to their parties because you have a lab. So, why not come to the lab in costume, and make those three hours without food, drink, or friends fun, while channeling your inner mad scientist?
- Law/pre-law/Political Science: elle Woods from Legally Blond
She’s an icon, she’s a legend, and she is the moment, so why not wear a costume honouring Harvard Law’s it girl Elle Woods? Famous for her pink outfits and valley girl accent, Elle Woods changed our perception of what it means to be a high-achieving woman in a male-dominated space. With this costume, you can include your furry friend to represent Elle’s faithful companion, Bruiser Woods.
- Nursing: Vampire
This is how your patients see you when you’re drawing their blood. I’m joking. On a serious note, being a vampire for Halloween is a classic and timeless choice. It’s safe– everyone will know what your costume is. Sometimes being avant-garde is overrated. Hey, that’s why you majored in Nursing! A safe and classic choice. As you’re guaranteed to get a job with this major, you’re guaranteed to get compliments with this costume.
- Biomedical Science/Pre-Med: The Coronavirus and the Vaccine
This is a couple’s/best friends’ costume that you could wear when studying for your genetics midterm or when doing your immunology readings because we all know that none of you have time to go to a party. However, it might be worth it to spice up your next study sesh with a costume to get yourself in the spooky spirit. So, next time when you need to read about viruses and vaccines, maybe it’s worth it to become the virus or the vaccine.
These costumes are bound to impress your friends and lead them to believe that you thought long and hard about crafting a unique costume. Meanwhile, all you did was read a quick HerCampus article! All I can say is you’re welcome and happy Halloween!