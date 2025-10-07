Upcoming Fall Events in Windsor-Essex

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UWindsor chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With fall in full swing and reading week on the horizon, this is the time of year when I truly start to romanticize fall and make a list of all the fun events happening in the area. Whether you like pumpkin spice, haunted houses or getting outdoors, this is the list for you. Here are five events happening around Windsor-Essex this fall!

Pumpkin Spice Fest

If you are a foodie like me, the Pumpkin Spice Fest is taking place Saturday, October 11th, at Colasanti’s. It’s an indoor event with plenty of seasonal treats and pumpkin-themed desserts. Stopping in is also an amazing way to support local small businesses in the area. The event runs from 10:00to 3:00, and you can expect to find pumpkin spice pancakes, pumpkin cheesecake brownies, pumpkin pie pierogies, and more. There will also be arts and craft vendors to explore while indulging in all the delicious treats.

The Boonies Drive-In Theatre

One of my favourite things to do each fall is take a trip to The Boonies. This drive-in movie theatre, located in Tilbury, features spooky season themed movies each weekend for the entire month of October. Whether you are into classics like Beetlejuice or The Addams Family, or horror movies such as Scream or Halloween, they play them all. This spot is perfect for date nights, with food and snacks available for each viewing!

Apple Picking

Another yearly fall tradition I enjoy is apple picking. Whether it’s with friends, family, or your significant other, this is a great way to get outdoors and de-stress during midterm season. Meleg’s orchard in Kingsville is the ideal place to pick apples, and their cider doughnuts and pies are to die for. Thiessen’s orchard in Leamington is another great place to spend a fall afternoon. They house both apple and pumpkin picking, a sunflower field, a corn maze, and delicious baked goods. Be sure to try their iced slushy apple cider, topped with whipped cream, and a mini doughnut!

Scarehouse Windsor

If you are looking to get into the Halloween spirit, Scarehouse Windsor is the place for you. It is the only indoor haunted attraction in the region, and it also offers immersive dining experiences. Its five main attractions include a mirror maze and a fun house; it’s suitable for anyone looking to face their fears or enjoy a night out with friends or a partner. They also host paint nights where you can order appetizers and a drink if that is more your vibe! I recommend buying tickets in advance, as it can get busy closer to the end of the month.

EPIC Wineries Harvest Festival

Last but not least, Pelee Island Wineries’ Harvest Festival is a great way to spend a fall afternoon and celebrate the art of winemaking. There’s grape stomping, live bands, food trucks, wine tasting, barrel rolling, and so much more. It is open to all ages! The winery is not far from Point Pelee or Seacliff Beach if you are looking to spend the day in Kingsville and Leamington. The Kingsville Pumpkin Parade is also taking place this day, where you are welcome to walk through Lakeside Park and enjoy creative jack-o’-lanterns on display from 6:30to 8 pm.