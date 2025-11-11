Up-and-Coming Artists You Need to Listen to Before 2026

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UWindsor chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you are anything like me, you love music. And you especially love discovering new artists to add to your playlists. I have compiled a list of 7 artists that I believe are underrated, but likely to gain more attention in the upcoming years. For each artist, I also included their most popular song, my favourite song, and a good album to start with. Here are some artists you should add to your playlists before 2026:

Haley Heynderickx (Singer-Songwriter)

Haley Heynderickx has been in the industry for nearly a decade, so it doesn’t really feel fair to call her an up-and-coming artist. And yet, I still believe she is severely underrated and likely to gain more popularity in the years to come. After debuting with her first EP in 2016, Heynderickx has released multiple singles and two full-length albums, with a third scheduled for November 21, 2025. You may have heard her song “The Bug Collector” on social media, as it is beloved for its stunning lyricism and rich musicality. I recommend starting with her debut album, I Need to Start a Garden (2018), which contains one of my favourite songs of hers, “Show You a Body.”

Pom Pom Squad (Alternative Rock)

Pom Pom Squad’s distinct visuals, especially on their album cover for Death of a Cheerleader (2021), first persuaded me to give them a listen. I was not disappointed. Mia Berrin, lead vocalist, guitarist, and founding member of Pom Pom Squad, started the indie-rock band when she was only 18 years old. Since then, she has continued to stay true to her original aesthetic, combining pastel colours and frilly skirts with electric guitars and rockstar vocals. Her most listened to song at this time is “Head Cheerleader,” but my favourite song is “Street Fighter.”

The Army, The Navy (Indie Pop)

Calling all choir kids! The Army, The Navy is perfect for former choir kids, or anyone who appreciates a beautiful two-line harmony. I would describe their music as indie/singer-songwriter, but its mellow nature makes it perfect to add to your studying playlist. The song “Vienna (In Memoriam)” from their debut album Fruit For Flies (2024) has gone viral on TikTok, and rightfully so, wrapping listeners in the gentle warmth of a blanket on a cold night. I would also recommend listening to their song “Little Bug” off their most recent album.

Annabelle Dinda (Indie Folk)

Annabelle Dinda is the newest artist from this list to join my playlists. If you are on the same side of TikTok as I am, then you have not only seen her song “The Hand,” you’ve also seen covers, edits, lyrical analyses, and tutorials of the song. Needless to say, I have not been able to escape “The Hand” on TikTok, and yet, I am always excited to hear it again. I was also excited to find out that Dinda has three full-length albums, all of which meet the high expectations I had from TikTok. I would recommend starting with her second album, Sad Songs for Dancing (2023), which also contains my other favourite song of hers, “She’s Going Places.”

Jensen Mcrae (Indie Pop)

Jensen McRae is one of my all-time favourite artists. You may have heard her song “Massachusetts” on TikTok, where it got over a million views. She is known for her poignant and relatable lyricism, as well as her rich and haunting voice. Her album Are You Happy Now? (2022) is truly perfect, especially considering it is her debut album. It was difficult choosing only one favourite, so I had to pick two. “Machines” and “Adam’s Ribs” both have some of the most gorgeous lyrics, and I honestly wish I could force everyone in my life to listen to them.

Rina Sawayama (Alternative Pop)

Rina Sawayama is one of the most unique artists of the past decade. She places no limits on herself in terms of genre, taking inspiration from pop, metal, country, and R&B. You may have heard her on the Charli XCX song “Beg For You.” She has also recently begun acting, playing a supporting role in John Wick (2023). She has released two albums, along with a self-titled EP. I recommend starting with her newest album Hold the Girl (2022), which houses my favourite song of hers, “Catch Me in the Air.”

Rachel Chinouriri (Indie Pop)

Rachel Chinouriri is no stranger to the big stage. This past March, she was an opener for Sabrina Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet Tour in Europe. She has been releasing music since 2018, when she was just 20 years old. She effortlessly blends pop with more indie and singer-songwriter sounds. I would not be surprised if she becomes one of the best new artist nominations at the 2027 GRAMMYS. She has only one full length album out, What A Devastating Turn of Events (2024). Her most popular song at this time is “All I Ever Asked” and my favourite song of hers is “Never Need Me.”

I expect many of these artists to have a big year in 2026, so this is your chance to say you were there before everyone else! Hopefully, I have convinced you to listen to at least one of these incredible artists.