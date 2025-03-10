Underrated Restaurants in and Around Windsor

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With Spring on the horizon, now is the time to start looking for post-exam dinner spots or brunch patio options to embrace the end of another semester, and hopefully warmer weather. While my friends and I tend to frequent certain places again and again, it’s always nice to find new restaurants with intriguing dishes, cozy atmospheres and especially those hidden gems that do not always get the recognition they deserve. Here are some of my favourite underrated restaurants in Windsor for you to try on your next night out or weekend brunch.

Tabouli by Eddys

While this happens to be one of my favourite restaurants in the city, I’ll never not consider it to be underrated, considering how delicious all the menu options are and how elegant the atmosphere is. It is the perfect place for date night or a family get together, and the service, authentic meals, and prime location is what keeps me coming back time and time again. If you’re a fan of family-owned restaurants, Lebanese cuisine and a variety of lunch, dinner and dessert options, then this is the place for you. I always recommend indulging in as much hummus as your heart desires and sharing their BBQ platter, which has some of the best Kafta in the Tecumseh area.

Piccolo’s

Piccolo’s is another great option in the Tecumseh area for all the pizza and pasta lovers. At Piccolo’s you can expect a high quality meal and exceptional dining experience. The portion sizes do not disappoint and the homemade, authentic Italian cuisine does not go unnoticed. This restaurant has been open since 1989 and it has always been a relaxing place for friends and family to enjoy a meal and come together. I recommend the garlic fingers as well as the chili shrimp or pasta a la vodka.

Pho Windsor

Pho Windsor is the perfect lunch or dinner spot if you are looking for something both delicious and affordable. Many say this is the best tasting Pho in Windsor, and they also offer a variety of other Vietnamese dishes such as bánh mì and vermicelli bowls. They also offer a wide assortment of appetizers, kid’s meals, and desserts. If you are looking for a quick bite to eat in a cozy setting with friendly staff, be sure to keep this place in mind.

Capones Grill and Pasta Shop

For your next girl’s night out, I recommend trying out Capones Grill and Pasta shop. This is another fine dining Italian restaurant where you can find incredible appetizers, pasta and other entrees. There are lots of vegetarian options, they provide great service, and it is a small, cozy restaurant if you are looking for a more quiet and homely atmosphere. They offer a menu that caters to many different tastes and provide great portion sizes that make it easy to share with friends or have lunch for the next day. Whether you are looking to celebrate a special occasion or have a night out after exams, Capones Grill and Pasta shop is your next must-visit restaurant.

TOAST

TOAST is a quaint daytime eatery serving both breakfast classics and sandwiches. Whether you pair your breakfast favourites with coffee or mimosas, they have it all. If you’re looking for a great tasting breakfast or lunch with fast service and a lively atmosphere, try TOAST the next time you’re craving a delicious gourmet breakfast or lunch.

Funky Chow Kitchen

Located just ten minutes from the University of Windsor, Funky Chow Kitchen serves some of the best tasting dishes in all of Windsor Essex. From their Bao, sushi and lobster rangoon, there are a variety of mouthwatering dishes for you to try on your next night out. The cozy, inviting and aesthetic atmosphere is another great aspect of this local gem. The menu is constantly being updated and the chefs are always experimenting with new dishes and techniques. They also offer sushi making classes that you can try with your friends, family or partner!

Salt Sushi

As a sushi connoisseur, I am always trying out new sushi spots as people usually come to me to see where I would recommend. An underrated fan favourite is Salt Sushi, located in Tecumseh. This is a great post-exams dinner spot for both sushi and cocktails. This all-you-can-eat sushi restaurant has an environment that is both comfortable and sophisticated, and the Japanese-infused dishes cater to all tastes- even your picky friends. I recommend the Firecracker roll, Golden Dragon roll or the General Tao roll.