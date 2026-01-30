TV Shows That Shaped My Adolescence

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UWindsor chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There is something magical about the TV shows we grew up with. As a teenager in the late 2010s and early 2020s, I had the privilege of growing up with many great shows that were not only binge-worthy but also provided valuable lessons and guidance during my high school years. Looking back, I watched many shows that still hold a special place in my heart, shaping my view of the world today. They also serve as a time capsule, reminding me of how far I have come.

Riverdale

One of my favourite shows from the start of my teenage years was Riverdale. Although I never finished it, I was obsessed with the show and never missed a single episode for the first four seasons. The show’s chaos drew me in, making it impossible not to follow along each week. Currently, I am rewatching the series, which brings back a sense of nostalgia and reminds me why I found it captivating in the first place.

Stranger Things

Another show that has been a favourite of mine since its release is Stranger Things. The recent finale brought back a flood of memories and nostalgia, reminding me of the TikTok trends and sense of adventure that made watching the series so amazing. To me, the finale marked the end of my adolescence and made me realize just how much I have grown up.

Pretty Little Liars

Pretty Little Liars is one of my favourite shows to rewatch. I binge-watched this series from start to finish, captivated by the way the show kept me guessing. Even now, revisiting the series brings back nostalgia and I reminisce on why I fell in love with the series and its characters. Every secret, twist, and dramatic moment still feels thrilling, making it a show that I will always come back to rewatch.

Gilmore Girls

This show is another one that I have rewatched many times. The humour and heart make it a series that never loses its charm, no matter how many times I watch it. I love the witty characters so much, and the small-town charm the show brings. Revisiting this show always brings back fond memories of my teenage years. Gilmore Girls will always be a comforting trip back to my adolescence.

Overall, as I think of these shows, I remember how they made me feel. I realize how much they influenced my sense of humour and the way I view my relationships. They were more than just entertainment, as they continue to remind me of who I was and how much I have grown up.