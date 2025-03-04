Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Top Five Countries on My Travel List 

One of my biggest dreams in life is to travel the world. I want to explore the culture and learn about the history of other countries, as history is something that I enjoy learning about. Traveling is important to me because it opens doors for new experiences and opportunities. I am especially drawn to ruins, museums, and important landmarks; they help me learn about how far a country has come through its history. Because of my love for history, I have made a travel list with countries with ruins I am eager to see. These are five countries that are on the top of my travel list. 

France 

I have always wanted to visit France because of its famous landmarks. The Eiffel Tower is at the top of my list, and I especially would like to visit it at night when it lights up. Also, I would like to visit Le Louvre and see the Mona Lisa. I know a little bit about French history already, but visiting France would allow me to gain more knowledge about it  while embarking on a fun experience.

England 

Speaking of history, English history is something I know more about than French history. I want to visit all the different castles in England and explore their historical significance. There are also many landmarks I would love to see, like Big Ben and the Tower of London. England is very high on my travel list, and I know that I will soon make it there. 

Japan 

Japan is a country that has lots to offer, and I want to explore it thoroughly. The main reason I want to visit Japan is to visit the Nintendo Store. Furthermore, Japan has many cities I would love to visit, the main one being Tokyo. Along with this, I would also like to see Mount Fuji. Japan has many places I would love to visit, making it third on my travel list. 

Norway 

I love places that have mountains, which is why Norway is high on my travel list. The Scandinavian Mountains are something I have wanted to see for a long time, especially with all the fjords that surround them. I am also fascinated by Scandinavian culture and Nordic folklore. I hope that one day I will be able to visit Norway and see the Northern Lights as well. 

Italy

Roman history is something that I am very passionate about, which is why Italy is so high on my travel list. I want to visit the Colosseum, Pompeii, and the Pantheon. These places are rich with Roman history, and seeing them in person would be an experience I would never forget. Italy’s history is interesting, making it number five on my travel list. 

These are the top five countries on my bucket list. I hope one day I can visit each of them because each country is unique and has something to offer.

