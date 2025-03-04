Top Five Countries on My Travel List 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

One of my biggest dreams in life is to travel the world. I want to explore the culture and learn about the history of other countries, as history is something that I enjoy learning about. Traveling is important to me because it opens doors for new experiences and opportunities. I am especially drawn to ruins, museums, and important landmarks; they help me learn about how far a country has come through its history. Because of my love for history, I have made a travel list with countries with ruins I am eager to see. These are five countries that are on the top of my travel list.

France

I have always wanted to visit France because of its famous landmarks. The Eiffel Tower is at the top of my list, and I especially would like to visit it at night when it lights up. Also, I would like to visit Le Louvre and see the Mona Lisa. I know a little bit about French history already, but visiting France would allow me to gain more knowledge about it while embarking on a fun experience.

England

Speaking of history, English history is something I know more about than French history. I want to visit all the different castles in England and explore their historical significance. There are also many landmarks I would love to see, like Big Ben and the Tower of London. England is very high on my travel list, and I know that I will soon make it there.

Japan

Japan is a country that has lots to offer, and I want to explore it thoroughly. The main reason I want to visit Japan is to visit the Nintendo Store. Furthermore, Japan has many cities I would love to visit, the main one being Tokyo. Along with this, I would also like to see Mount Fuji. Japan has many places I would love to visit, making it third on my travel list.

Norway

I love places that have mountains, which is why Norway is high on my travel list. The Scandinavian Mountains are something I have wanted to see for a long time, especially with all the fjords that surround them. I am also fascinated by Scandinavian culture and Nordic folklore. I hope that one day I will be able to visit Norway and see the Northern Lights as well.

Italy

Roman history is something that I am very passionate about, which is why Italy is so high on my travel list. I want to visit the Colosseum, Pompeii, and the Pantheon. These places are rich with Roman history, and seeing them in person would be an experience I would never forget. Italy’s history is interesting, making it number five on my travel list.

These are the top five countries on my bucket list. I hope one day I can visit each of them because each country is unique and has something to offer.