Top 5 Places for Date Night in Windsor

M Chapter Board Game Cafe

If you’re looking for a great place to relax and have a good time with your beau, look no further than the M Chapter Board Game Cafe, located conveniently inside the outlet mall. Here, they offer a wide range of games: playing cards, trivia, PS5 games, and more. If you purchase any food or drink, the cost of games is only $6 per person. Allowing for an affordable date night of good food and lots of fun. Their specialty is bubble tea, but they also offer an extensive array of coffees, snacks, and alcoholic drinks (all customizable). There’s something for everyone here.

Landmark Cinemas Windsor

For the film-loving couple, Landmark Cinemas is the spot for you. This cinema not only has the best luxury seats around but also offers a unique display of snacks available for purchase throughout the film. They’ve got pizzas, cheesecake, hot dogs, and so much more. Their premier seats stand out with their love seat design and built-in heating, perfect for couples to snuggle up while watching a film Additionally, while you wait for your movie to start, you might consider trying out some of their top-of-the-line arcade games available in the lobby. Complete with the IMAX experience, this theatre is a wonder for the senses and the perfect place to stop by for date night.

Twisted Apron

For the foodie couple that’s always looking for the next good bite, you might try Twisted Apron. Twisted Apron is a relatively new local brunch spot, but it always has a line out the door. People come from far and wide to try their quality collection of food and drinks. The seating is first-come, first-served, so make sure to arrive bright and early, ready to eat. You’ll not only leave feeling stuffed but also inspired by the displays of art and wonderful scenery. The designs for the restaurant are unique and beautiful, reflecting the soul and personality of this company. Next time you’re on Wyandotte, grab your partner and give it a try. Trust me, you and your date will love it.



Art-Windsor Essex

Art-Windsor Essex is a small but vast art museum, located in the heart of downtown Windsor. Its collection includes an array of painted pieces and sculptures, with highlights on Indigenous artists and artists of colour. In addition, the museum features quiet, intimate sections dedicated to silent reflection on events and art pieces. The museum will undoubtedly spark a lot of conversation between you and your date on the different eras, cultures, and stories presented before you. Art-Windsor Essex also offers clay workshops, art lessons, and much more on a rotational basis—perfect for couples exploring their creativity. If that is not enough to convince you to give it a try, Art-Windsor Essex offers free membership and therefore admission for all applicants under the age of 25. There is also AWE at night, an event that takes place in the late hours, allowing the perfect environment for a romantic adventure.

Tecumseh Farmer’s Market

Flowers, jewelry, and fresh food—the recipe for a perfect morning outing with the beau. Every third Sunday of each month, local businesses and farmers present their products to the locals of Tecumseh at Lacasse Park. For the couple that enjoys a nice promenade, you might consider stopping by to observe the many items ready for purchase. Such items include locally grown produce, beautifully crafted bouquets, handmade toys, jewelry, and even baked goods. Strolling hand in hand with your loved one while picking out whatever catches your eye is the best way to start the day. Even if the shops themselves don’t particularly attract you, you can always take a tour around the park. Lacasse’s refreshing walkway through trees and playgrounds accommodates couples who love to be active. There truly is something for every pair at this lovely event.