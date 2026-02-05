Tips for Competing in an Undergraduate Mock Trial Competition

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UWindsor chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As I’m writing this, I am reflecting on a month of case review, mock trial meetings, and lots of stairmaster sessions memorizing my affidavit. Tomorrow, I will be competing in my first ever undergraduate mock trial competition as a neuroscience student who decided on pursuing a career in law later than most undergraduates. This process has given me a better understanding of legal procedures, courtroom etiquette, trusting your team members, and the Canadian Criminal Code. Most importantly, it has brought me confidence in my abilities, helped me become even more disciplined and has allowed me to take my oral advocacy skills to the next level. While I am no way an expert in mock trial competitions, objections, playing a witness or cross-examinations, here are 5 tips on mastering your next mock trial competition:

Know Your Affidavit Inside And Out

While this may seem like a no-brainer, I was surprised by how many people memorized direct examination answers and common cross questions, rather than actually knowing their affidavit and making the case personal to them. My team was only able to practice full run-throughs of the trial to the best of our capabilities because each of us had a strong understanding of our affidavits that allowed us to develop relevant direct and cross examinations. It flowed more, and I was able to prioritize being confident in my answers and playing the part without it sounding scripted or over-rehearsed.

Your Body Language Speaks Before You Do

One of the most important parts of a mock trial and a way to gain easy points is body language. How you present yourself, stand, walk, and your ability to make eye contact matters. The judges don’t want to see you staring at a paper the whole time, slouching, or standing in one spot and being robotic. Part of the role is to immerse the judges in the case and to keep your composure under pressure. If you take the time to prepare your stance, mannerisms, and standing tall with your shoulders back, the judges will notice and appreciate that you are having a conversation with the witness; not just leaning over a paper without acknowledging them.

Be Present And Open To Adapting

For a perfectionist like myself, one of the most unexpected challenges of this process was learning how to navigate changes under pressure and adapting to various circumstances whenever necessary. You can try and account for every question you may be asked and make assumptions about objections you will have to put forth, but the truth is no mock trial goes exactly as planned. Unexpected things are stated, questions don’t always land the way you practice, and your flow can be disrupted at any moment. Instead of panicking and throwing yourself off your game, learn to pivot, remain present and adjust when necessary. Your recovery will showcase your capabilities more than your mistakes, and it’s important to remember that everything is a learning opportunity.

Trust Your Team Members

As much as many pre-law students get the reputation of being blunt, narcissistic, and egotistical, for most pre-law students I have met that is far from the truth. We are all working towards a common goal, and we are all looking to improve our logical reasoning, oral advocacy, collaboration, and knowledge of legal proceedings and courtroom procedures. Trusting your team, using constructive criticism to your advantage, and working alongside people with similar work ethics will help you in future legal careers and makes the late nights and long pre-trial days that much more enjoyable. It’s not about being the smartest person in the room, but surrounding yourself with people that can educate, mentor and support you through the various challenges and obstacles along the way.

Fake It Till You Make It

As cliché as this sounds, it has come in handy when I am standing at the podium alone, getting ready to directly question my witness. While I am not always the most confident in public speaking roles and sometimes nervous to put forth an objection that may be inaccurate, faking it until I make it has pushed me to put my best self forward throughout the preparation stages of this trial. Coming from a neuroscience background, I came into this not knowing much of anything about specific legislation, Canadian court proceedings, or opening and closing statements, but I am coming out of it with a deeper insight into my future career, a greater insight into the challenges of law, and most importantly more self confidence than I had previously.

Update: My team and I won the mock trial! We had a successful two days of competition and I had an amazing experience competing with like-minded individuals, improving my oral advocacy skills, and deepened my understanding of Canadian criminal law.