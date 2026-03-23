The Gift of Loneliness in University Life

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UWindsor chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There’s a quiet kind of loneliness that settles into university life, one that doesn’t always look the way we expect it to. It isn’t dramatic or cinematic. It doesn’t always come with empty cafeterias or long walks in the rain. Sometimes it shows up in crowded lecture halls where no one knows your name, or in group chats you never feel quite part of, or on weekends that stretch longer than they should.

I’ve had those nights where my phone stays face-up and unanswered, days where it feels like everyone is doing it right but you. For a long time, I thought loneliness in university was something to fix, something temporary, something that meant I was doing it all wrong.

But these lonely seasons have given me something I could never trade: intention.

When I first entered university, I carried an unspoken expectation that friendships would form naturally and instantly. I imagined effortless connections—people who would become “my people” without much effort, the way it appears to happen in high school or in the movies. We are often told to expect instant best friends, constant plans, and a never-ending stream of moments you will miss “once it’s all over.” I thought proximity would equal closeness, and that being surrounded by people would automatically mean belonging.

Instead, I found myself in a strange in-between. I had acquaintances, but not quite friends, and conversations that lacked connection. I was included, but not really known. And that distinction mattered more to me than I realized.

At first, I responded the way many people do: I tried to fill the silence, said yes to things I didn’t really enjoy, lingered in spaces and around people that didn’t feel right, and stretched myself thin trying to be someone easier to accept. I tried to hide my taste in music, the things I enjoyed doing, and the jokes I found funny. It was the kind of exhaustion that comes from trying to belong everywhere at once. It left me feeling even more alone than before.

Eventually, something shifted. Not all at once, but gradually. After a falling out I experienced in my second year of university, I grew tired of chasing connections in places that didn’t reciprocate. I got tired of mistaking presence for friendship. And slowly, I started to sit with my own company instead of running from it.

That was the beginning of a different kind of relationship—not with others, but with myself.

Loneliness forced me inward in a way I had always avoided. Without the constant distraction of people, I had to confront my own thoughts, my own habits, my own sense of identity outside of who I was to others. It wasn’t always comfortable. In fact, it was rarely so at first. But there’s something unexpectedly grounding about learning how to exist without an audience.

I started doing more things alone, not as a last resort, but as a choice: studying in quiet corners of the library, going on walks without music, sitting with my thoughts instead of scrolling through them. What once felt like emptiness slowly became space. And in that space I began to understand myself more clearly. I learned what I actually enjoyed, not just what was socially convenient. I learned what kind of conversations energized me and which ones drained me. I learned the difference between feeling seen and being surrounded, and as I grew more comfortable being alone, I became more intentional about who I let in.

Before, I thought friendship was about quantity. High school leaves that mark on you; the illusion of having constant plans, always being included, and never having to spend a Friday night alone. But being alone taught me that not all connections are equal. Some friendships fill time, whereas others fill your soul. Your effort never goes unnoticed, and the energy you give is given back to you.

When you’ve experienced what it feels like to be alone in a crowd, you stop romanticizing surface-level relationships. You stop chasing people who only meet you halfway, and most importantly, you start to recognize the value of depth over proximity. I started to really pay attention to how people made me feel, not just whether they were available. Did I feel understood, or just tolerated? Could I be quiet around them, or did I feel the need to perform? Was I a placeholder for someone else? Did our conversations linger in my mind afterward, or disappear as quickly as they happened?

These questions became a kind of filter, and because of that, my friendships became fewer but stronger. My friendships, the ones chosen with intention, became incredibly meaningful. They weren’t built on convenience or circumstance alone, but on mutual effort, shared understanding, and emotional presence. They did take longer to form, but I believe they last longer that way too.

It taught me that the right connections aren’t rushed, and that real friendships often grow slowly, almost quietly, over time. A small conversation after class that turns into a study session, a shared moment of honesty that deepens into trust, a moment where your laughter echoes loudly, and you see for the first time how much they get you. These moments are easy to overlook if you’re constantly searching for something bigger or more immediate. But they’re the ones that matter the most.

Being comfortable with my own company also changed the way I showed up in friendships. When you’re okay with being alone, you don’t cling to people out of fear of loneliness. You’re able to set boundaries and step back when something doesn’t feel right. You can trust that being alone is better than being in the wrong company. It’s no longer about needing someone to fill a void, but about wanting to share something meaningful. It becomes less about an absence and more of a standard, where you know what you’re not willing to accept because you already treat yourself well.

Of course, this doesn’t mean loneliness becomes easy or entirely welcome. There are still moments when it feels heavy—when you wish for spontaneous plans, for effortless connection, for the kind of friendships that don’t require so much thought or effort. There are still days when the quiet feels too loud. But even in those moments, there’s a kind of underlying steadiness that wasn’t there before. A quiet understanding that you can sit with yourself and be okay. That your own company is not something to escape, but something to value.

And perhaps that’s the most important thing lonely seasons in university can teach you.

So if you ever find yourself in the same quiet, aching space, know that it really will be okay. When everything quiets down, and it feels like no one is listening, that might be your cue to gently turn inward and see what could happen when you finally give yourself your full attention. It becomes a chance to notice what you genuinely like and dislike, what you want in a friendship, and where your boundaries begin and end.

In that silence, you can start asking questions you were too busy to consider before: What kind of conversations leave you feeling full instead of drained? What values do you want the people around you to share? What parts of yourself have you been hiding just to fit in? As you answer them, you slowly build a clearer picture of the life and connections you actually want. And the more you come to understand and trust your own company, the less you’ll settle for spaces that make you feel small, and the more ready you’ll be to recognize real, mutual, and steady friendships when they arrive.