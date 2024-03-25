The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UWindsor chapter.

Spring is the perfect time for brunch with your friends, family, or partner, and with finals season just around the corner, now is the time to treat yourself! Whether you are vegan, vegetarian, or looking for a typical English breakfast, there is something for you on this list. Here are 8 brunch spots in and around Windsor to satisfy your cravings and start your day off right:

Toast

Toast is a fan-favourite brunch spot for many Windsor residents, as they have something for everyone on both their breakfast and lunch menus. Their breakfast menu has a variety of options including classic breakfast choices, omelettes, benedicts, skillets, and sweet specialities. They also have a variety of unique and mouth-watering dishes such as their red velvet pancakes, S’mores waffles or pancakes, and Cinnamon Toast Crunch french toast. Toast is perfect if you are looking for somewhere with impeccable service, a great atmosphere, and affordable menu items. It also gets bonus points for having an aesthetic logo outside of the restaurant.

The Twisted Apron

The Twisted Apron is one of my most frequented brunch spots when I’m out with friends. The restaurant is open everyday from 9 am – 4 pm, and if you are ever in a rush they offer takeout services as well. Not only does The Twisted Apron have an extensive breakfast and lunch menu, but they serve a variety of drinks as well, including “coffee with a kick.” Some of my personal favourites are the Baklava French Toast, Crème Brûlée French Toast, Lemon Ricotta Pancakes, Biscoff Lotus Pancakes, and their Korean BBQ tacos.

A Dog’s Breakfast

A Dog’s Breakfast is located in downtown Windsor; this location is the perfect brunch spot as warmer weather approaches, as they offer both indoor and outdoor seating. Not only do they have the best comfort food, but they are also one of the most aesthetic places on this list. They serve breakfast from 9 am – 3 pm, as well as lunch and dinner options from 12 pm – close. They also have some of the most unique breakfast dishes such as French Toast Lasagna, Croque Monsieur (which is a fried pork belly breakfast sandwich), and even Lavender Buttermilk Pancakes. Bonus points for having vegetarian and gluten-free options.

Anchor Coffee House

If you need a good cup of coffee to start your day off right, then this is the place for you. Anchor Coffee House has a selection of baked goods, bagels, sandwiches, soups and salads, and their cafe is open 9 am – 3 pm everyday. Everything from their menu is made from scratch in-house, including the bread and bagels. If you’re not a big coffee drinker, they have a variety of teas, matcha, and lemonade. Anchor also offers catering, online ordering, and they sometimes host coffee classes. I recommend their Chai, Blueberry Lemonade, Vanilla Latte, and any of their baked goods.

Suzie’s Grill Cafe

Suzie’s Grill Cafe is a family-owned restaurant that has been serving breakfast and lunch for the past eight years. No matter how much of a picky eater you are, I guarantee you will find something you enjoy at Suzie’s Grill Cafe. They have a variety of combos with many sides to choose from, eggs of any style, pancakes, french toast and crepes, breakfast sandwiches, and a large selection of skillets. On their lunch menu, you can find homemade soups and burgers, salads, sandwiches, wraps, quesadillas, and so much more. Suzie’s Grill Cafe is on Ouellette, and they are open 8 am – 2:30 pm almost everyday.

Stacked Pancake and Breakfast House

If you enjoy leftovers and getting two meals for the price of one, I would recommend checking out Stacked Pancake and Breakfast House in Windsor or Amherstburg. I am a big pancake and waffle lover, and Stacked did not disappoint. Whether you like fruit on your stacks or something sweet, they have something for you; I also love pairing my waffles or pancakes with one of their smoothies, as they are always fresh and delicious. Stacked has a lunch menu with brunch sandwiches, burgers, poutine, salads, and more. This restaurant has fast service, a fun atmosphere and considering how large the portion sizes are, it is very affordable. The first time I tried Stacked I was with a few friends; none of us were able to finish our meals as everything was so filling, so we took it home to have for breakfast again the next day. Stacked also offers Crepes on their breakfast menu, which can sometimes be difficult to find at other breakfast spots in the area.

L.A Town Grill

If you are looking for quick service, great food, and a relaxed atmosphere, look no further. While L.A Town Grill is technically located in Lasalle, this is a great restaurant that offers an all-you-can-eat breakfast bar on Sundays, as well as an extensive breakfast and lunch menu that has something for everyone. There are sweet and savoury options on their breakfast menu, and salads, wraps, burgers, and sandwiches on their lunch menu. I am a big fan of their Belgian waffles, chicken souvlaki, and any of their salads. They also have a lengthy dinner menu with a variety of delicious appetizers, pasta, seafood, soup and options from the grill.